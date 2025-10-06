Sultan bin Ahmed receives e& delegation

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority (SCTA), received on Monday a delegation from e&, headed by Masoud Mohammed Sharif, CEO of the company, at his office.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed welcomed the delegation, stressing the importance of enhancing joint cooperation between all government and private entities in the telecommunications sector, which has become a basic service that contributes to sustainable development.

This is to develop the digital infrastructure and enhance the capabilities of Sharjah in this field. H.H. Sheikh Sultan praised e& efforts in communicating and working to provide innovative and diverse technical solutions and develop an appropriate digital environment to serve all sectors and members of society.

The meeting touched on several topics related to cooperation between SCTA and e&, which aim to improve and develop the telecommunications network infrastructure across the Emirate of Sharjah, keeping pace with the latest global technologies. This is in addition to supporting Sharjah's efforts to promote digital sustainability and artificial intelligence, and contribute to the development of the business environment.

The delegation briefed H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed on the most prominent and latest infrastructure projects, artificial intelligence, technological solutions, and innovations in the fields of communication, internet, and services provided by e&.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was also briefed on future plans that meet the needs of beneficiaries, both individuals and institutions.