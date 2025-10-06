Entrepreneurship Programme launched to train 10,000 Emiratis in entrepreneurship skills

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the New Economy Academy and Ignyte, the region’s leading global digital startup and SME ecosystem platform developed by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), announced the launch of the Entrepreneurship Programme, targeting Emirati entrepreneurs.

The programme is part of ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship. The campaign encompasses a comprehensive set of programmes and initiatives designed to empower Emirati youth to launch their ventures, drive innovation and further diversify the UAE economy.

The launch and details of the programme were announced at a press conference held in Dubai today, in the presence of Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Arif Amiri, CEO of Dubai International Financial Centre Authority; and Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy.

Comprising a three-day ‘Essentials of Entrepreneurship’ programme and a six-day ‘Complete Entrepreneurship’ masterclass, the Entrepreneurship Programme aims to train 10,000 Emiratis. This initiative combines entrepreneurship fundamentals and practical applications for aspiring entrepreneurs, alongside an advanced track covering the full journey from startup creation to sustainable growth and global expansion.

Participants will hone their entrepreneurship skills, empowering them to launch high-impact projects that can grow locally and compete globally. Ultimately, these efforts will help provide thousands of economic opportunities, and accelerate the contributions of SMEs to non-oil GDP in line with the UAE’s aims of bolstering a knowledge-based economy and position itself as a global hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh stated that the Entrepreneurship Programme solidifies the vision of the UAE leadership to establish the country as the world’s capital of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Al Saleh said, “We believe that investing in our youth and empowering them with modern knowledge tools is the cornerstone for creating a sustainable and competitive creative economy. We are working with our public and private sector partners to provide an integrated ecosystem that enables Emirati entrepreneurs to launch innovative ideas capable of competing regionally and globally, further reinforcing the UAE's standing as a premier global hub for entrepreneurship.”

He added, “Training 10,000 Emiratis in entrepreneurial skills is a strategic move to drive our national talent’s contribution to economic development. This initiative empowers them to launch high-impact ventures that contribute to diversifying our national economy and unlock new avenues for growth.”

Arif Amiri emphasised that the Entrepreneurship Programme offers an exceptional opportunity for Emirati youth to successful enterprises. He said, “The ‘Entrepreneurship Programme’ represents a unique opportunity for Emirati youth to acquire the practical skills and technical knowledge that enable them to transform their ideas into innovative, scalable ventures. This initiative highlights the growing confidence in the capabilities of Emiratis, while enhancing the UAE’s position as a global capital for entrepreneurship and innovation.

"As DIFC continues to solidify Dubai’s standing among the world’s top four cities in fintech and innovation, we are proud to be a key partner in this national programme through the Ignyte platform. Attracting 10,000 participants to this platform underscores the nation’s commitment to building a new generation of entrepreneurs capable of spearheading transformation within the economy, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) objectives.”

Dr. Laila Faridoon said, “Through the Entrepreneurship Programme, we seek to equip Emirati youth with the tools and skills needed to transform their ideas into projects on the ground. These efforts further cement the UAE’s position as the destination of choice for entrepreneurs and investors worldwide.”

Dr. Faridoon added, “This is the first step towards becoming an entrepreneur. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of innovation methodologies, building successful business models and navigating potential challenges. The programme aims to empower them to become a key part of the UAE’s development journey, and create added value for the national labour market.”

The Essentials of Entrepreneurship programme equips participants with the fundamental skills and knowledge needed to begin their entrepreneurial journey, professionally and confidently.

Held remotely on 16th and 17th November, and in-person at the New Economy Academy at Emirates Towers, Dubai, on 18th November, the programme covers the practical aspects of entrepreneurship, from the early stages of idea generation, business model development, and pitching projects to a panel.

The programme targets innovators, start-ups and existing entrepreneurs seeking to hone their skills and expand their reach.

Through workshops and both theoretical and practical training, the programme addresses the fundamentals of entrepreneurship, its regulations and laws in the UAE, market analysis, financial planning, business model development and presentation and marketing skills. The training will be delivered by top entrepreneurship experts in the UAE.

Participants will be able to create realistic business plans, as well as financial and marketing plans, and will be able to test their ideas and receive consumers’ feedback. Graduates will receive a certificate from the New Economy Academy.

The Complete Entrepreneurship masterclass, among the largest of its kind in the region, is a comprehensive training experience that covers all stages of building a business, from idea generation to sustainable growth and expansion. The 6-day course combines in-person and remote sessions.

Remote sessions will run from 8th-9th and 12th December , while in-person sessions will take place at the New Economy Academy at the Emirates Towers in Dubai from 10th-11th and 15th December.

This programme is ideal for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to build locally and globally scalable ventures.

Combining theory with hands-on practice, the programme addresses all stages of entrepreneurship, from identifying business ideas, to market and competitor analysis, marketing strategies and finally pitching projects to expert panels.

Main themes of the programme include identifying opportunities and assessing risks, building revenue models, idea and market validation, company formation laws, Go-to-Market strategies and integrated marketing campaigns.