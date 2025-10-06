Federal Youth Authority launches series of high-impact initiatives in support of entrepreneurs

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Youth Authority (FYA) has launched a series of high-impact initiatives under the theme ‘Youth Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy’. These initiatives are designed to empower Emirati youth in entrepreneurship by improving their prospects and promoting innovation as a sustainable career path.

They also seek to provide them with access to essential resources and tools, enabling them to launch groundbreaking projects that will enhance their contribution to building a globally competitive national economy.

The launch is part of ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship.

The announcement was made at a press conference organised by the UAE Government Media Office at Creators HQ, Dubai, in the presence of Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Khaled Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority, alongside a host of officials and decision makers.

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi said, “This campaign reflects our leadership’s vision to empower Emirati youth with the tools to build an innovative and sustainable economic future. The UAE believes that true investment begins with its people, and youth are at the heart of our national development. They are the drivers of the economic transformation that will solidify the UAE's position as a global hub for entrepreneurs.”

He added, “‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ campaign is a strategic move that reinforces the UAE’s role as a global platform for entrepreneurship and an incubator for talent. It serves as a powerful example of public-private collaboration, uniting our efforts to establish youth as the cornerstone of the new economy and achieve the UAE's vision for leadership in sustainable innovation.”

Khaled Al Nuaimi said, “The Federal Youth Authority’s participation in ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ campaign is a core part of our commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs. We design programs that build their capabilities, prepare them to contribute effectively to the economy, and empower them to navigate challenges with confidence.

He added, “Our focus is on providing practical training that helps youth transform their ideas into scalable ventures and build valuable professional networks. We equip them with the tools to understand market dynamics and make informed decisions, fostering a culture of innovation that drives projects with tangible economic and social impact.”

During his presentation about the Authority’s part in the campaign, Al Nuaimi announced that registration is open for entrepreneurs seeking to receive the ‘Done by Youth’ label, which highlights national projects led by Emirati youth in acknowledgement of their achievements and to enhance community and investor confidence in their capability to lead high-impact, sustainable ventures.

The Federal Youth Authority aims to engage over 5,000 youth in more than 25 specialised events and 5 entrepreneurship initiatives. These will be delivered through the Entrepreneurs Roadshow, a national tour with seven stops across all emirates designed to document the aspirations of young entrepreneurs. Another planned event is the "Young Entrepreneurs Forum.”

Another planned event is a workshop on Designing Emirati Cultural Products. This creative challenge tasks young Emirati designers with creating a unified visual identity for national souvenirs, blending authentic culture with contemporary design. The goal is to produce innovative products that enhance their appeal both locally and globally.

Also planned is a series of events designed to open new horizons for young entrepreneurs. Key among these is the activation of Youth Hub incubators, which provide aspiring entrepreneurs with innovative workspaces, networking opportunities, and mentorship from successful business leaders to accelerate their project's growth.

Furthermore, the FYA Station will serve as a central hub for visitors to explore the Federal Youth Authority's initiatives and ways to participate as entrepreneurs or sponsors.

Youth Dialogues will be held across the Emirates to document the experiences and needs of young entrepreneurs in partnership with local entities. In line with the aims of the Year of Community 2025, FYA initiatives and events also include launch of the Social Entrepreneur platform, where creative children, productive families, startups, and people of determination get to display their local products.

As part of Pitch Your Project, entrepreneurs find a platform to present their businesses and services directly to major corporations seeking new partners and suppliers, helping them secure deals and build strategic relationships.

Among the planned events is the launch of the Map of Opportunities, an interactive platform detailing business challenges and prospects in each of the seven emirates. This will be complemented by a dialogue session where leading Emirati entrepreneurs will share their inspiring journeys and lessons learned.

Interactive workshops focused on developing practical skills in innovation, design thinking and future foresight will also be held as part of these activities. They will address topics like using AI in entrepreneurship, product development and solution design. The “Youth Opportunities” event will showcase programmes offered by leading companies to support and empower youth.

FYA will conclude this series of events with the Young Entrepreneurs Forum, the largest gathering of its kind in the UAE. Aligned with the National Youth Agenda 2031, this comprehensive event provides a platform for Emirati entrepreneurs to connect through workshops, project showcases, and networking with investors and leaders from the public and private sectors.

The UAE Youth Entrepreneurship Council is also playing a key role in designing and organising events as part of the Entrepreneurs Roadshow and the Young Entrepreneurs Forum. Its members will lead specialised sessions, engage directly with emerging entrepreneurs to discuss real-world challenges, and share their own experiences. This involvement ensures the initiatives are responsive to the ambitions of young people and helps integrate national efforts to build a competitive, innovation-driven economy.