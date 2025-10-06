BEEAH launches facilities management services

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- BEEAH, the region’s leading sustainability and innovation pioneer, has launched a new facilities management line that integrates its deep environmental expertise into the built environment. Designed for future-ready management of assets and developments, the services prioritise sustainable practices and net-sero-ready operations, transforming facilities to align with evolving environmental expectations.

Driven by a legacy of sustainability milestones, BEEAH is blending proven operational methods with future technologies for a spectrum of facilities management services: planned preventative maintenance, smart computer-aided facilities management (CAFM) platforms, digitally enabled security infrastructure, specialised cleaning, and advanced environmental management.

Commenting on the launch, Fahad Shehail, CEO of Environment at BEEAH, said, “Our facilities management services are uniquely positioned to address the region’s most pressing challenges, which increasingly call for resilient, climate-smart solutions.

“Each service in our portfolio has been tested and refined through BEEAH’s experience in managing waste at city scale, optimising community infrastructure and services, and operating advanced recycling facilities. Through this new service line, we are adding more value to our partner cities, complementing the established legacy of our waste collection and city cleaning arm, Tandeef by BEEAH.”

BEEAH’s facilities management services are end-to-end and modular, empowering partners to customise solutions for their facilities or developments across the commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional sectors. Structured into five categories, they encompass hard services, soft services, security, CAFM and helpdesk, and environmental management.