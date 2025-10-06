Sheikha bint Saif Al Nahyan: Blood donors play fundamental role in fight against thalassemia, other blood disorders

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Behind every blood donation is a story of hope and for the fifth year in a row, Bristol Myers Squibb is reinforcing its unwavering commitment to patient care and community well-being. The leading biopharmaceutical company, proudly collaborated with the Emirates Thalassemia Society and Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem and part of TECOM Group PJSC, to host an impactful fifth edition of their ‘Help Save a Life' blood donation drive.

Timed to coincide with Blood Cancer Awareness Month, this initiative sheds light on the significance of blood donation; an act that provides life-saving support for both recipients and donors. The drive also stands as a key pillar of Bristol Myers Squibb’s annual Global Patient Week, a period dedicated to deepening connections with patients and finding meaningful avenues to give back to the community.

Sheikha Sheikha Bint Saif Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Emirates Thalassemia Society, said, “We extend our sincere appreciation to Bristol Myers Squibb for organising this blood donation drive as part of their Global Patient Week. Blood donors play a fundamental role in the fight against thalassemia and other blood disorders. Their generous contributions not only save lives but also bring much needed hope and relief to affected families facing the challenges of these conditions.

"At the Emirates Thalassemia Society, our mission is to improve the lives of those affected by thalassemia through awareness, education, and ongoing support. She continued, “This partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb allows us to further that mission and powerfully demonstrates the critical role of community involvement in healthcare initiatives."

"Blood donation offers profound benefits by saving lives, aiding research and development, and fostering social unity,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group.

“Home to more than 500 science leaders and 6,500 professionals, Dubai Science Park’s community is uniquely placed to collaboratively nurture R&D and encourage social patterns that enrich the meaningful impact of scientific innovation on our lives. Dubai Science Park’s participation in the fifth edition of this vital blood donation drive with Emirates Thalassemia Society and Bristol Myers Squibb demonstrates our support for community initiatives that enhance health and well-being. We will continue to encourage such tangible and active social contributions in line with Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, and We the UAE 2031.”

Commenting about the campaign’s success, Osama Braiwish, General Manager of Bristol Myers Squibb for KSA and Gulf Countries, said, "As we proudly mark the fifth edition of our ‘Help Save a Life’ blood donation drive, we’re reminded that every donation secured is a direct lifeline for patients in critical need. This enduring commitment, a cornerstone of our Global Patient Week at Bristol Myers Squibb, highlights our unwavering dedication to the patient community.

"The initiative’s success is a testament to the power of collective action and the invaluable collaboration we have with the Emirates Thalassemia Society and the Dubai Science Park to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals living with thalassemia and other blood disorders in the UAE.''