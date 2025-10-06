Abu Dhabi Chamber, ADGM, ADIO highlight Abu Dhabi’s investment opportunities in London

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in partnership with key Abu Dhabi entities, are organising two flagship events in London to showcase investment opportunities provided by the Emirate’s dynamic economy.

The Abu Dhabi–London Business Connect, to be held on 8th October, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) on 9th October, underscore Abu Dhabi business and investment community’s commitment to broaden its international outreach and build on its long-standing relationships with global powerhouses.

The forums will gather senior representatives from across government and private sectors, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, Abu Dhabi Customs, Mubadala, Aldar, HSBC, Hub71, and other key stakeholders.

More than 40 homegrown private sector and family businesses from Abu Dhabi are joining the programme to explore scale up opportunities in new markets, including the United Kingdom, and to pursue partnerships and joint ventures with international counterparts.

Both events will showcase the Emirate’s dynamic investment landscape and highlight Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a rising economic powerhouse and strategic global investment hub. Delegates will also hold meetings with leading UK-based institutions.

Badr Al-Olama, Director-General of ADIO, said, “ADIO’s engagement in London underscores our commitment to strengthening investor partnerships and translating strategic alignment into concrete investment outcomes. We are focused on connecting global capital with the opportunities emerging across Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors, advancing long-term growth and value creation. Through the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum, we are expanding the exchange of investment, technology and expertise between our markets, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s position as a competitive, connected and forward-looking economy.”

With a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, steady growth, and ambitious plans, Abu Dhabi has witnessed a 300% increase of foreign investments in a decade, and new economic licences skyrocketed by 196%.

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said, “Abu Dhabi–London Business Connect is about outcomes. We give companies a clear route to set up, scale and export from Abu Dhabi through transparent rules, efficient licensing and direct access to partners and capital. Alongside this, we help Abu Dhabi companies explore expansion in the United Kingdom and enable United Kingdom firms to partner with their counterparts in our emirate and establish a base for growth—turning conversations into commitments and investment.”

The UK’s businesses presence in Abu Dhabi continues to grow, with 47% year-on-year growth in United Kingdom members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber in 2024. Meanwhile, over 40 UK institutions are based in ADGM, the largest and fastest growing international financial centre in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Abu Dhabi and the UK also enjoy strong investment flows. Abu Dhabi’s institutions continue to invest in key sectors of the UK economy, including education, infrastructure, technology, and life sciences. Simultaneously, British companies are expanding their footprint in Abu Dhabi’s innovation-driven economy, particularly in financial services, education, and professional services.