54th Eid Al Etihad Team convenes with representatives from all emirates to ensure unified national celebrations

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the preparations for the national celebrations, the 54th Eid Al Etihad Team invited representatives from all seven emirates to align efforts under this year’s theme, “United.” This year’s festivities reflect the shared spirit of the Union and the cultural and social bonds that connect everyone who calls the UAE home.

The working session provided a practical platform to co-create a unified national narrative while preserving each emirate’s distinct cultural expression. Guided by United, discussions focused on joint planning, knowledge sharing, and the synchronised moments that bring communities together across the country, aligning the celebrations beginning with Flag Day on 3rd November until Eid Al Etihad on 2nd December.

Furthermore, the Eid Al Etihad brand was established as a unifying visual language across the country, with its dynamic logo and elements allowing for creative co-branding with diverse entities and campaigns. These collaborative efforts ensure every emirate’s voice is represented, together composing one locally authentic and nationally cohesive story.

Eid Al Etihad has revealed the story behind the brand and how to use the co-branding elements.

With the celebration fast approaching, the 54th Eid Al Etihad Team encourages everyone to prepare their celebrations using the brand guidelines available at EidAlEtihad.ae, and to stay tuned for upcoming resources designed to help create a memorable Eid Al Etihad celebration.