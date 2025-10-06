Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi extends 2025-2026 falconry season

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has directed the traditional wild hunting season (falconry) in Abu Dhabi, to be extended from 20th October, 2025 until 5th February, 2026, pursuant to Resolution No. (7) of 2025. The decision aligns with the EAD’s objective to regulate falconry as a traditional practice deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of the UAE.

The EAD declared that traditional wild hunting (falconry) is permitted only for licenced falconers during the 2025-2026 season, ensuring that traditional hunting is practised in accordance with legal and environmental standards. The Agency also clarified that falconry is restricted to open areas in Abu Dhabi and must be practised at least two kilometres away from main and secondary roads, prohibited and private places, forests, protected areas, petroleum and military facilities and residential areas.

As part of its commitment to instilling authentic Arab heritage values among current and future generations and encouraging them to practice falconry within the legal and environmental regulations of the emirate, EAD issues falconry licences in accordance with Local Resolution No. (5) of 2021 regarding amendments to certain provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Hunting Law. This resolution supports the wild hunting sector and enhances efforts to preserve falconry as one of the most prominent elements of the UAE’s cultural heritage.

To obtain a falconry licence, the applicant must be a citizen of the UAE, be at least 18 years old, and any falcons used in the hunt must be registered in the Falcon Registration System of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).

Applicants may participate in this traditional sport only after obtaining a traditional hunting license (falconry) through the Abu Dhabi Unified Government Services System, TAMM. Falconers must apply for a traditional hunting license through the TAMM smart application or the TAMM website and can log in using their digital UAE Pass identity.

From the list of services, applicants may choose Support Community and Environment and then the Issuing a Falconry Licence service. A fee has been introduced on the TAMM system for the traditional hunting license service at a cost of AED127 per season. Upon approval of the terms and conditions, the falconer applying will immediately be issued with an electronic licence through the TAMM system.

The licensee must adhere to the environmental requirements of the falconry licence and only hunt during the hours between sunrise to sunset during the hunting period specified in the license. The licence is valid for one season only, the dates of which have been set for the 2025-2026 season.

The designation of the traditional hunting season (falconry) reflects EAD's commitment to supporting falconers and promoting this traditional sport locally and internationally, contributing to instilling the values of falconry in younger generations and introducing them to its longstanding role in Emirati culture.

The EAD also affirmed that close cooperation with its strategic partners, most notably the Emirates Falconers' Club, contributes to creating a suitable environment for practising falconry by developing scientific and executive regulations that ensure the sport is conducted in accordance with the highest international standards and best practices.