National Ambulance carries out more than 73,000 missions until third quarter of 2025

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National Guard Command announced that National Ambulance carried out more than 73,000 ambulance missions until the third quarter of 2025.

These missions included traffic accidents, medical cases, and various injuries. Field care was provided on-site, while others were transferred to hospitals for specialised healthcare.

National Ambulance continues its efforts to provide vital services around the clock through the emergency number (998) as part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing community safety.