DGR Sharjah explores cooperation with Maldives Ministry of Culture

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, welcomed a Maldivian delegation led by Adam Naseer Ibrahim, Minister of Dhivehi Language, Culture and Heritage. The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, DGR Director; and Mohamed Hussain Shareef, the Maldivian Ambassador to the UAE.

The visit focused on enhancing cooperation between the Maldives and the Emirate of Sharjah in preserving cultural heritage and advancing cultural initiatives, particularly following the recent inscription of the Faya Palaeolandscape on UNESCO’s World Heritage List. Both sides discussed opportunities to exchange expertise and expand collaborative efforts.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi stated that Sharjah’s commitment to culture and heritage preservation has made the emirate a preferred location for regional offices of leading international organisations, including the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM-Sharjah) and the regional office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO). He noted that these centres provide specialised consultancy and technical support in heritage protection.

The Chairman added that these efforts are supported by specialised academic programmes, including the master’s degree in cultural heritage preservation management offered by the University of Sharjah in partnership with ICCROM. The programme helps build the knowledge and expertise needed to train professionals capable of developing effective heritage protection systems.

Adam Naseer Ibrahim congratulated Sharjah on the inscription of the Faya Palaeolandscape on the UNESCO World Heritage List and commended the emirate’s cultural achievements and strong international standing. He highlighted his government’s commitment to heritage, culture and history, noting that the Maldives is working to nominate several 18th-century coral stone mosques for inclusion on the same list. These historic structures, built from coral stone blocks sourced from nearby reefs, are renowned for their intricate ornamentation and distinctive architectural value.

He also expressed the Maldives’ interest in learning from Sharjah’s experience with the Faya Palaeolandscape listing and proposed a twinning agreement focused on cultural collaboration and expanded cooperation.