Sanadak holds first meeting with insurance companies to improve, develop dispute resolution mechanisms

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sanadak, the Ombudsman Unit catering to consumers of financial institutions and licenced insurance companies, held its first meeting with insurance companies operating in the country, as part of its efforts to strengthen institutional partnership with the insurance sector and to improve and develop dispute resolution mechanisms in line with the principles of justice and transparency that enhance consumer protection.

The meeting reviewed the objectives and functions of “Sanadak”, as well as the achievements made in the previous phase, focusing on its role in supporting the stability of the insurance system in the UAE and protecting consumer rights.

It also covered the jurisdiction, scope of work, and internal regulations of the unit, in addition to highlighting key development opportunities and future expectations for resolving insurance disputes in the UAE according to global best practices.

The meeting featured a joint discussion session between the “Sanadak” team and representatives of insurance companies, which addressed ways to enhance the procedures adopted in dispute resolution and improve the complaints and grievances system. This aims to raise the efficiency of services and enhance the consumer experience.

Fayza Al Awadhi, CEO and Managing Director of Sanadak, affirmed that the meeting reflects the unit’s commitment to the principles of governance and transparency in all its relations with stakeholders concerned with consumer protection and those dealing with financial institutions and insurance companies.

She noted that the insurance sector forms a fundamental pillar in supporting social and economic growth in the UAE, and therefore, “Sanadak” strives—along with insurance company partners—to develop joint mechanisms that ensure swift responses to complaints, thereby strengthening consumer trust in insurance companies and improving satisfaction indicators.

Established in 2023 by the Central Bank of the UAE, Sanadak acts with impartiality, independence, fairness, and transparency to resolve financial and insurance complaints between consumers and Financial Institutions and Licensed Insurance Companies. Sanadak provides a free-of-charge, independent process to resolve complaints between consumers and Financial Institutions and Licenced Insurance Companies.