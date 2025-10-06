UAE calls for AI-balanced vision in religious affairs

KUWAIT, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Habtour Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat, called for the need to seize the opportunities of the modern era, foremost among them artificial intelligence (AI), which has become a reality that must be embraced with a balanced vision and utilised in ways that serve humanity, nations, and religion.

This came in a speech delivered by Dr. Al Darei, today during his participation in the 11th Ministerial Meeting of Officials Responsible for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held in the State of Kuwait.

Dr. Al Darei reviewed the UAE’s pioneering experience as a practical model of keeping pace with the times, highlighting innovative initiatives such as the integration of AI in sermons and mosques, and the “Unified Sermon” initiative launched thirty years ago by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He also pointed to the UAE’s efforts in promoting values of coexistence, governing religious affairs through a comprehensive legislative framework, and qualifying religious competencies according to well-structured and advanced curricula.

The ministerial meeting discussed a number of vital topics addressing the needs of societies, including family and generational issues, the promotion of religious, moral, and human values, the enhancement of intellectual security, a balanced approach to artificial intelligence, as well as environmental protection and energy conservation.