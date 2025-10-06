Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Higher Committee for People of Determination

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, chaired the committee’s meeting in the presence of members of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and representatives from several government entities.

The meeting reviewed ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening Dubai’s position as a leader in promoting the inclusion and empowerment of People of Determination through a comprehensive and integrated approach.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor emphasised that Dubai is committed to supporting and empowering People of Determination, overcoming challenges to create new opportunities and promoting their full and active participation in society, in line with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 2033.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor highlighted sustained efforts to build an inclusive society that offers comprehensive solutions to People of Determination in terms of their educational, professional, social, and service expectations, helping them realise their full potential. He said that Dubai seeks to be a global model for empowering People of Determination, underscoring their role as a cornerstone of sustainable development.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor approved the launch of the ‘Dubai Speaks Sign Language’ initiative, making Dubai one of the first cities in the world to offer the choice of sign language across all smart and digital services. The initiative aims to enhance social inclusion, enable People of Determination with hearing impairments to access services, and train staff in basic sign language, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in inclusive communication across schools, hospitals, airports, and other public facilities.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor also reviewed the Community Development Authority’s plan to develop a unified database for People of Determination that is designed to enhance data accuracy and facilitate data accessibility for future policymaking. He directed the swift implementation of the plan to strengthen empowerment, social inclusion, service planning, and the evaluation of related initiatives.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority, said that the meeting marks a pivotal milestone in enhancing government integration and delivering comprehensive, sustainable services for People of Determination, in line with the vision of Dubai’s leadership of maintaining the city’s status as a global model of inclusion and quality of life.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo at the Dubai World Trade Centre, also highlighted the Committee’s role in implementing the leadership’s vision and advancing the emirate’s efforts to enhance quality of life and promote equal opportunities for all members of society.

During the meeting, government entities showcased their key initiatives and programmes. Dubai Municipality presented the ‘Wusool’ accessibility service, which aims to assess and certify building accessibility in Dubai. The Government of Dubai Human Resources Department highlighted efforts to boost employment and vocational training, while the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) spotlighted its ongoing initiatives to facilitate inclusive mobility across the emirate.

The Committee noted that the next phase will focus on standardising data and services with the Dubai Health Authority and other entities, alongside the launch of initiatives to boost employment, training, and workforce participation for People of Determination.