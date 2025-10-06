UAE's cyclist Amiri crowned Arab champion in Arab Cycling Championship in Iraq

BAGHDAD, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) – Youssef Abdullah Amiri, the UAE national team cyclist, was crowned Arab champion after winning the gold medal in the individual time trial (youth category) over a distance of 20 kilometers, held today as part of the Arab Cycling Championship taking place in city of Sulaymaniyah, Republic of Iraq.

Amiri completed the race in 24:25:30 minutes, securing first place, while his teammate Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hashmi finished third, earning the bronze medal, following intense competition that lasted until the final meters.

Amiri delivered an outstanding performance, outperforming a field of elite Arab cyclists with an impressive time that earned him the top spot, further strengthening the UAE’s presence in the championship.

This achievement comes just one day after the UAE youth team won the gold medal in the 57-kilometer team time trial, as UAE cyclists continue to shine in the tournament, which runs until October 13, with the participation of nine Arab countries.

With these results, the UAE national team has raised its tally to two gold medals and one bronze since the start of the competition. The UAE Cycling Federation emphasised that these achievements reflect the success of its development strategies, the support for young talent, and the advanced status that UAE cycling has attained on both the Arab and international levels.