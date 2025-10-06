Hazza bin Zayed attends Lagaya category race at Al Rawda Racetrack in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the 4-kilometre Lagaya category race, held at Al Rawda Racetrack in Al Ain Region, as part of the third day of events concluding Al Ain Camel Racing Festival 2025.

Yaqeen, owned by Hmoud Sultan Al Ghufaili, claimed first place in the Open Young Female Camel Cup (Lagaya category), while Muwafaq, owned by Mohamed Sultan bin Markhan Al Ketbi, secured first place in the Young Male Camel Cup (Al Jadaan category).

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the winners on their outstanding performances, praising the broad participation of camel owners from across the UAE and GCC, which reflects the widespread popularity of camel racing and the distinguished status of Al Ain Camel Racing Festival both locally and regionally.

H.H. also commended the organisers’ efforts of the inaugural Al Ain Camel Racing Festival, emphasising the importance of continuing to host such heritage events, and further developing infrastructure, training facilities and racetracks to advance camel racing and strengthen its presence within the community.

Camel owners and trainers participating in the festival expressed their deep appreciation for the continued support of the leadership for camel racing and traditional sports, as well as its keenness to preserve the UAE’s authentic heritage to instil in future generations.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Board Chairman of the Presidential Flight; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director of UAE Camel Racing Federation; several officials from the camel racing sector; and a large number of camel owners, trainers and enthusiasts.

Al Ain Camel Racing Festival 2025, organised by the Camel Racing Affairs Centre and the Presidential Camels, and supervised by the Camel Racing Federation, aims to support camel racing and ensure it remains integral to UAE cultural and sporting heritage.

The festival also seeks to strengthen community engagement and encourage younger generations to take part in the traditional sport and its associated events.

