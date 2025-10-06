Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Founders HQ to consolidate startup, SME ecosystem

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, today launched Dubai Founders HQ, a flagship initiative that aims to consolidate and strengthen Dubai’s startup and small and medium enterprise (SME) ecosystem.

A joint initiative by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Dubai Founders HQ is the first-of-its-kind ‘phygital’ platform — combining a dynamic physical campus with a comprehensive digital ecosystem. The initiative brings together founders, investors, corporates and enablers under one roof to foster collaboration, innovation and business growth.

More than 25 leading public and private sector partners — spanning venture capital, financial services, government entities, telecommunications, and innovation hubs— have already joined the platform, reinforcing its role as a central platform within Dubai’s innovation ecosystem.

During his visit today to Dubai Founders HQ located in the 25Hours Hotel at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the new campus will play a key role in unifying and strengthening Dubai’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. H.H. underlined the importance of joint efforts between the public and private sectors to further empower entrepreneurs and innovators to succeed.

H.H. said: “In Dubai, entrepreneurship is considered a key engine of comprehensive and sustainable development and a vital force shaping the future. We are committed to fostering an environment that embraces creativity, encourages new ideas and transforms them into success stories that enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for innovation and creativity. Supporting entrepreneurs is an investment in human potential and in our society’s capacity to innovate and move confidently towards a more prosperous future. Many startups have begun their journey in Dubai and grown to reach global markets, and our aim is to make the city a platform where bold ideas can flourish and scale up.”

H.H. was received upon his arrival at Dubai Founders HQ by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers; and Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation.

Empowering founders with unparalleled resources to launch, scale and thrive, Dubai Founders HQ is a landmark initiative launched under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, advancing key objectives such as scaling 30 unicorns — startups valued at over $1 billion — from Dubai and enabling 400 SMEs to grow by 2033. Through partnerships with leading local and global ecosystem players, it reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to fostering innovation and accelerates the development of the entrepreneurial landscape in strategic sectors aligned with D33.

The new initiative serves as a transformative approach to ecosystem-building, consolidating resources and creating a streamlined entry point for entrepreneurs, and delivering end-to-end enabling services to founders across all stages of growth. Through its hub-and-spoke model, Dubai Founders HQ acts as the gravitational centre of Dubai’s innovation landscape, while seamlessly connecting with free zones, accelerators, and incubators across Dubai.

Dubai Founders HQ connects entrepreneurs with essential services including sector-specific acceleration programmes, expert mentorship, investor access and networking events – all delivered through a vibrant community campus and a comprehensive digital platform. Entrepreneurs will also benefit from tailored advisory services, innovative venture building partners, and curated connections to global ecosystem players, as well as business setup and licensing support.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said: “The launch of Dubai Founders HQ marks a significant milestone in our journey to position Dubai as a global hub for digital entrepreneurship. This initiative reflects our commitment to creating an integrated and founder-focused ecosystem that accelerates innovation, attracts international talent, and empowers startups to scale beyond borders. By uniting stakeholders across sectors, Dubai Founders HQ will serve as a vital engine for growth, supporting the goals of the D33 Agenda and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as the destination of choice for visionary entrepreneurs.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “The launch of Dubai Founders HQ is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and reflects our determination to build an economy powered by creativity, innovation, and global connectivity.

By consolidating resources and building bridges across the ecosystem, Dubai Founders HQ will provide the launchpad for the next generation of pioneering entrepreneurs, who will play a pivotal role in shaping high-impact businesses aligned with Dubai’s future economy. Supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, this initiative underscores Dubai’s unwavering commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship as a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth.

“Dubai Founders HQ also strongly showcases Dubai’s collaborative spirit. In bringing together government entities, corporates, and investors, we are creating a self-sustaining engine for innovation. For startups and entrepreneurs, this means unparalleled access to expertise and support; for partners, it provides an opportunity to elevate and invest in some of the world’s most disruptive and innovative businesses and talent.”

Dubai Founders HQ campus serves as a dynamic community where founders, investors, corporates and enablers can connect, collaborate and grow together. The campus features state-of-the-art co-working spaces, event facilities, meeting rooms, and open collaboration areas, supported by a calendar of curated events and workshops to foster networking, knowledge-sharing.

Reflecting Dubai’s creative spirit, the space also celebrates local home-grown artists, creating an inspiring environment where innovation and culture intersect.

Through strategic partnerships with globally renowned ecosystem builders, including Endeavor and Plug and Play, Dubai Founders HQ will deliver specialised growth programmes designed to address the unique needs of startups across various sectors. These bespoke programmes will provide access to corporate innovation leaders, expert mentorship, and actionable insights to empower founders on their journey from ideation to market leadership.

Dubai Founders HQ will also serve as a one-stop hub for entrepreneurs, offering seamless access to business setup and growth resources, acceleration programmes, learning resources, licensing support, and networking opportunities.

Serving as a gateway for global startups and SMEs entering the Dubai market, Dubai Founders HQ offers comprehensive guidance on business setup and provides one-stop access to key players across the ecosystem.

Dubai Founders HQ provides a comprehensive online platform that offers entrepreneurs access to a curated learning library and a consolidated repository of the Dubai startup ecosystem.

Every aspect of the platform is designed to put entrepreneurs first and deliver the right mix of resources, mentorship, and opportunities needed to supercharge startup growth. From curated events and workshops to targeted introductions, Dubai Founders HQ creates a supportive environment for founders to learn and grow through data driven insights.

Dubai Founders HQ drives continuous collaboration among its diverse stakeholders, including startups, investors, multinational corporations, and government bodies. This interconnected ecosystem will enable knowledge sharing, partnership building, and accelerated scaling, further cementing Dubai’s position as a global leading hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

