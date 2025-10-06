Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Ghayathi Community Sport Centre in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inaugurated the Ghayathi Sports and Community Center in Al Dhafra Region, and reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles, enhancing quality of life, and achieving community wellbeing.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that these efforts reflect the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in making sports an integral pillar of comprehensive and sustainable development, in alignment with the aspirations of the UAE Year of the Community, aimed at strengthening social cohesion and fostering sustainable community engagement.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan toured the facilities and services at Ghayathi Sports and Community Center designed to promote sports and community activities in the region. The project aligns with the vision of Abu Dhabi Government and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to encourage healthy living and improve the overall quality of life across Al Dhafra Region.

Accompanying Sheikh Hamdan during the inauguration were Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, and a number of officials.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was received by Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, along with senior council officials.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan called on all members of the community across all age groups to make sports a daily lifestyle habit, noting its positive impact on both physical and mental health, and its role in building a more active and productive society. He affirmed that sports are a key element in achieving balance and quality of life and contribute to fostering values of cooperation, belonging, and social unity.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al Awani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed for his continuous support of sports and community development in Al Dhafra Region. He stated that the Ghayathi Sports and Community Center represents a model for modern sports facilities that cater to all segments of society and embody the concept of sports as a way of life.

The Ghayathi Sports and Community Center is an integrated facility designed to empower community members to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. It features state-of-the-art sports facilities for both men and women, along with multipurpose spaces for sports and recreational activities. The centre includes a multipurpose sports hall that accommodates four main sports — football, basketball, volleyball, and handball — meeting the needs of diverse community groups and fostering physical fitness and competitive spirit.

Additionally, the centre houses two world-class swimming pools, fitness halls, and dedicated aerobics rooms for men and women, encouraging group exercise and daily physical activity. It also features a children’s nursery, administrative offices, and retail outlets, creating a comprehensive environment for community engagement and wellbeing.