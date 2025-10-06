UAE's Wadi Wurayah National Park earns global spot at UNESCO Mountain Biosphere Training

BEIJING, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) has been selected among 20 participants worldwide to represent Wadi Wurayah National Park in the International Training on Sustainable Development of Mountain Biosphere Reserves in Beijing.

This programme is part of the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves, organised by UNESCO and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It highlights the Authority's commitment to strengthening Fujairah's global environmental presence.

Engineer Abdul Nasser Obeidat, Head of Terrestrial Biodiversity andProtectedAreas, has been nominated to attend, recognising the Authority's exceptional efforts in biodiversity preservation within Wadi Wurayah—the first mountain reserve in the UAE.

This prominent international initiative unites global experts to discuss biodiversity conservation, natural reserve management, sustainable development, climate action, and local community engagement in UNESCO-listed mountain reserves.

The FEA aims to showcase Wadi Wurayah National Park as a regional and international model for nature conservation, fostering global collaboration, exchanging expertise, and advancing the UAE's vision for a sustainable future, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).