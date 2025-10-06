Dubai Press Club launches second phase of ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ in partnership with Dubai Health

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM)-- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), in partnership with Dubai Health, today launched the second phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ with a dedicated focus on health and science content.

The initiative aims to provide participants with advanced, specialised training and equip them with the knowledge and tools to deliver reliable and engaging health content that serves the community.

Building on Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for media innovation, the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ offers an integrated platform for creators to refine their skills, strengthen their digital presence, and contribute to shaping the future of the region’s digital media. Through practical training focused on innovation and technical expertise, participants will be able to produce impactful content that educates audiences and supports key national priorities.

The second phase of the programme covers a broad spectrum of health topics, offering participants practical guidance on how to present information with clarity and accuracy. The training will focus on simplifying complex health content, communicating responsibly, and using creative storytelling techniques to engage audiences across platforms.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, welcomed participants and expressed appreciation for the partnership with Dubai Health in delivering this specialised training.

“Dubai continues to invest in nurturing creative talent and placing media at the heart of its development strategies,” Al Marri said. “The latest phase of the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, with a focus on health content, reflects our commitment to advancing a culture of professional, knowledge-based media. This initiative not only strengthens digital storytelling but also reinforces the social responsibility of content creators in shaping an informed, healthy society.”

She added: “Dubai Health has been instrumental in advancing a world-class healthcare ecosystem under the vision of our leadership.

This collaboration builds on Dubai’s holistic approach to innovation and progress, ensuring the health sector benefits from accurate, engaging and trustworthy digital communication.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: “We are proud to welcome the first group of participants to this pioneering programme, which demonstrates a strategic partnership between the health and media sectors. Together with Dubai Press Club, we aim to equip talented content creators with the skills to simplify complex medical and scientific information, present it credibly, and make a meaningful impact on people’s lives.”

He added: “This programme represents a step change in the health media landscape. By combining creativity, evidence-based knowledge and innovative tools, we are confident participants will help foster a more informed and responsible community.”

The programme is being delivered in collaboration with leading global and regional media platforms and training institutions, including TikTok, YouTube, Elwarsha, Dubai Media Academy, MediaCast, Edraak Media Academy, Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting, Blinx, The Collective Mind, alongside prominent creators, doctors and other experts.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, thanked the programme’s partners, saying: “The health and science field demands precision and professionalism. This programme adds depth and value to the ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’ by introducing advanced tools and insights that help participants produce content of the highest accuracy and quality, aligned with Dubai’s forward-looking standards in media and innovation.”

She added: “We go beyond technical skill-building to empower creators with specialised knowledge that strengthens their social impact. Our aim is to inspire content that informs, educates and encourages healthier communities.”

Aimed at young content creators and healthcare professionals, the programme seeks to enhance their role in health education and awareness. It provides a valuable opportunity to explore emerging tools and techniques—particularly the use of AI—to create innovative and credible content in the health and science space.

Running until 4 November 2025, the programme features interactive workshops on key topics, including impactful writing, storytelling techniques, visual content development, platform dynamics, digital health awareness campaigns and AI-powered content creation tools. Participants will gain practical skills in modern production techniques such as smartphone and camera shooting, professional lighting and editing, and short-form video production for Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

This phase of the programme builds on the success of the inaugural ‘Dubai Content Creators Programme’, launched in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Economy and prominent local and global media organisations and academic institutions. The previous phase of the programme focused on training content creators in economic reporting and storytelling.

