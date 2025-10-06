Indirect Hamas–Israel ceasefire talks begin in Sharm El Sheikh

Sharm El Sheikh, 6 October 2025, WAM — Indirect negotiations between delegations from Hamas and Israel commenced today in the Egyptian city of Sharm El Sheikh under Cairo’s mediation, to discuss arrangements for a prisoner exchange, a ceasefire, and the phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

The talks reportedly focus on a proposal to release 48 Israeli captives in exchange for the release of 250 prisoners serving long-term sentences and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, in addition to the formula of “one body for 15 prisoners.