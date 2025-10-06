Ajman Chamber Strategic Retreat discusses 2026-2027 projects

AJMAN,6th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Ajman Chamber organised the Strategic Retreat (2026-2027) with the participation of the Chamber's leadership and employees.

The retreat aimed to foresee the future, formulate innovative projects and initiatives that align with the Ajman Chamber's institutional strategic objectives, and enhance its direct contribution to bolstering the emirate's economic competitiveness and increasing its investment attractiveness, in line with the directions and principles of Ajman Vision 2030.

The two-day retreat was attended by members of the Board of Directors, Salem Al Suwaidi, the Director General, and Ajman Chamber staff, held at the Fairmont Ajman.

Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, affirmed that the Strategic Retreat marks the beginning of a new phase for achieving the Ajman Chamber’s institutional goals, which are aligned with the strategic directions and objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

He stated that it also serves as a platform to support institutional development and enhance the Ajman Chamber's readiness to keep pace with national initiatives that support economic growth and attract investments in Ajman and the UAE. This will be achieved through the launch and implementation of a package of ambitious and innovative projects for the coming years, aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and supporting the sustainability of the Ajman Chamber's private sector member establishments.

For his part, Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of Ajman Chamber, said, “The involvement of leaders and staff in the Ajman Chamber's Strategic Retreat represents a proactive step towards building a new phase of innovative projects and service development.”

He emphasised that the Strategic Retreat is a platform for shaping the future and formulating innovative projects, offering an opportunity to exchange visions and ideas and to bring about a qualitative shift in the Ajman Chamber's work system during the next stage. This aligns with the directions of the emirate of Ajman and enhances its future readiness.

The Ajman Chamber's Strategic Retreat for 2026-2027 included a number of sessions for proposing and discussing a range of the Ajman Chamber's projects and adopting recommendations for innovative, high-quality initiatives. It also involved establishing practical frameworks for future foresight and creating solutions to support the growth and sustainability of private sector businesses in Ajman. Consequently, the retreat resulted in more than 20 projects to serve all segments of society, including entrepreneurs, investors, Chamber members, and future generations.

The retreat's objectives focused on supporting innovation, foresight, and readiness, while working towards achieving sustainable development for the economy as a whole and for vital sectors, attracting investments, empowering national competencies, fostering entrepreneurship, and establishing effective partnerships with both the public and private sectors to drive the development process and realize Ajman Vision 2030.

In conclusion, Mahmood Othman Abu Al Shawareb, Member of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, extended his thanks and appreciation to all participants for their effective efforts and contributions. He stressed the importance of the continuity of such initiatives in fostering innovation, developing projects, and their role in supporting the sustainability of private sector businesses and enhancing the Ajman Chamber's readiness to embrace the future and support the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.



