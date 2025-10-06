Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Higher Committee for Water and Electricity meeting

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Water and Electricity Sector in Abu Dhabi, chaired the Committee’s meeting today at Qasr Al Watan.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed the latest developments in Abu Dhabi's water and electricity sectors and deliberated on future growth strategies. These strategies prioritise diversifying energy sources and increasing the reliance on low-carbon solutions, aligning with the emirate's continuous expansion across various economic sectors. These efforts are designed to further enhance Abu Dhabi’s global standing in the energy and water domains.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Department of Finance; Dr Abdullah Hamid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy; and Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment and Managing Director and CEO of ADQ.