Noura Al Kaabi meets President of Dominican Republic at World Governments Summit - Latin America and Caribbean Dialogue

SANTO DOMINGO, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, held several bilateral meetings with senior officials from the Dominican Republic on the sidelines of the first World Governments Summit - Latin American and Caribbean Dialogue (WGS-LAC Dialogue) in Punta Cana on 2nd and 3rd October.

Al Kaabi, alongside representatives from several UAE organisations and businesses, met with Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, to discuss opportunities to strengthen UAE-Dominican Republic bilateral relations and explore economic and investment opportunities between the two nations.

During the high-level meeting, President Abinader and Al Kaabi witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the World Governments Summit and the Centro de Análisis para Políticas Públicas. The agreement serves as a testament to the growing relationship between the UAE and the Dominican Republic, while extending cooperation to the broader Latin America and Caribbean region.

The minister also met with Victor Bisonó, Dominican Republic’s Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs, on the sidelines of the Dialogue. During the meeting, both sides discussed expanding cooperation in strategic economic sectors, with the ministers also exploring educational initiatives and cultural exchange programs to equip professionals with the expertise needed in fast-growing industries and to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Al Kaabi’s participation at the inaugural WGS-LAC Dialogue underscores the UAE’s commitment to fostering deep and meaningful partnerships across the Caribbean and Latin America region through enhanced cooperation in key economic sectors, and education and cultural exchange initiatives which advance mutual prosperity and understanding.

The WGS-LAC Dialogue brought together Latin American and Caribbean leaders across government, business, technology, philanthropy and thought leadership with counterparts from the MENA region to forge enduring ties, explore shared priorities, and unlock bold new possibilities for collaboration across the two regions.