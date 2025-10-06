Al Dhaid Date Festival 2025 concludes on high note with 19,000 visitors, AED1.3 million in sales

SHARJAH, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival 2025 concluded on Sunday at Expo Al Dhaid with resounding success, drawing thousands of visitors throughout its four-day run.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition attracted over 19,000 visitors and generated AED 1.3 million in sales, cementing the festival’s position as a key platform for advancing the UAE’s agricultural and heritage sectors.

The premium date auction recorded robust participation from prominent farmers and palm growers, who showcased around four tonnes of their finest local produce across 32 varieties, generating sales of AED 110,000.

The festival’s concluding day was marked by heightened interaction between exhibitors and visitors, as participants initiated on-stand auctions that enhanced commercial activity and visitor engagement. Many exhibitors invited the Organising Committee to conduct live auctions of their products, drawing enthusiastic participation from attendees.

The 2025 edition featured the participation of 72 exhibitors, including date farmers and palm owners from across the UAE, alongside several agricultural companies and government entities involved in agricultural development.

A key feature of this edition was the launch of the “Productive Families Market,” which showcased a wide range of heritage-inspired handmade crafts and palm-derived products. The initiative strengthened the festival’s value proposition as a driver of rural entrepreneurship by promoting local craftsmanship and agricultural innovation.

Another major attraction was the Date Market which attracted high visitor turnout through its extensive range of premium date offerings. With multiple exhibitors presenting diverse product lines and competitive pricing strategies, the market effectively stimulated consumer interest and boosted on-site sales.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the Al Dhaid Date Festival reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to advancing the agricultural sector’s sustainability and competitiveness.

He highlighted that the festival’s consistent growth stems from targeted initiatives designed to empower farmers and home-based producers, foster innovation, and enhance market access through quality-driven production and promotion frameworks.

“The remarkable success achieved by the 2025 edition, measured by increased visitor turnout, exhibitor participation, and sales volume, underscores the strong trust the agricultural community places in the festival. It continues to serve as a strategic platform for expanding market access for Emirati dates while strengthening the role of

SMEs and family enterprises engaged in palm-based industries,” Al Awadi added.

For his part, Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival, stated that the Al Dhaid Date Festival has consolidated its position as one of the UAE’s leading agricultural and heritage events.

He noted that the fifth edition achieved notable growth in participation and visitor turnout, supported by a wider range of programmes and activities. The launch of the “Productive Families Market” notably enhanced the festival’s economic value by broadening participation, stimulating demand for heritage-based crafts, and supporting local value chains.

Participating farmers expressed strong appreciation for the festival’s contribution to enhancing the competitiveness of their local produce and showcasing the finest varieties of local dates.

They emphasised that the festival serves as a strategic platform for professional networking and knowledge exchange, enabling exposure to advanced agricultural technologies and innovative cultivation methods.

