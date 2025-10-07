Zhejiang handles over 200,000 TEUs via China-Europe Railway Express

ZHEJIANG, China, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- East China's Zhejiang Province has handled more than 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of import and export cargo via the China-Europe Railway Express so far in 2025, marking a 17.9 percent increase year-on-year.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), as one of the 14 China-Europe freight train hubs in the country, Zhejiang now operates 26 stable routes, connecting to more than 50 countries and 160 cities.

The province leads the Yangtze River Delta and ranks among the top three nationwide in outbound shipment volume.

