Sharjah CP opens SCC 3rd ordinary session of 11th term

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, will inaugurate, on Thursday, the third ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), at the Council's headquarters.

This third session of the Council comes after His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi issued Emiri Decree No. (59) of 2025 convening the SCC for its third ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term. According to the Emiri Decree, SCC will be convened for its third ordinary session of the eleventh legislative term on Thursday, 9th October 2025.

SCC made numerous achievements during the second regular session of the eleventh legislative term, which ran from October 2024 to June 2025. The Council held 17 plenary sessions, during which it discussed a number of laws and public policies and contributed to developing the legislative environment in line with the emirate's aspirations and developmental goals, in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

10 draft laws were discussed and approved, covering various vital sectors. The Council also discussed four general topics related to several government departments and entities. Members raised general topics representing pivotal societal issues, including the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, the Sharjah Health Authority, the Department of Economic Development, and the Sharjah International Airport Authority. These topics were discussed extensively in the presence of relevant government agencies.

During the general topics discussion sessions, they posed 194 direct questions, reflecting their keenness to delve into the details of government policies and monitor the relevant entities' commitment to implementing the Council's recommendations.

The number of members who submitted requests and requested the floor during the sessions reached 93, while the sessions recorded 205 parliamentary interventions, representing lively and direct interaction with the discussions and forming an important pillar in shaping the Council's directions and formulating its final recommendations.

As part of their oversight work, members directed two parliamentary questions discussing Emiratisation in the private sector and the promotion of undersecretaries in the Sharjah Police and Security Forces. These efforts culminated in the issuance of 25 comprehensive recommendations that reflected the Council's commitment to supporting the development and modernization process in the Emirate of Sharjah and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Regarding the internal work of the committees, the Council's committees - the Legislative and Legal Affairs, Appeals, Suggestions, and Complaints Committee; the Financial, Economic, and Industrial Affairs Committee; the Education, Youth, Culture, and Media Affairs Committee; the Health, Labour, and Social Affairs Committee; the Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Municipalities, Security, and Public Utilities Affairs Committee; the Family Affairs Committee; and the Draft Recommendations Preparation Committee - held 43 intensive meetings to discuss substantive and specialised work areas.

The committees intensified their field activities, conducting 41 field visits to various institutions and entities in the emirate, including central and decentralised departments, authorities, and sectors, with the aim of deepening field understanding, documenting information, and assessing the reality of services.

In the same context, Sharjah Consultative Council's Office Board, headed by the Speaker of the Council and including the heads of the Council's committees, held four meetings to coordinate the parliamentary and legislative agenda and guide the Council's parliamentary work.