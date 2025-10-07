UAE to participate in COP10 to International Convention against Doping in Sport

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National Anti-Doping Agency (UAE NADA) will participate with an official delegation in the 10th session of the Conference of Parties (COP10) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport, which will be hosted by UNESCO at its headquarters in Paris from 20th to 22nd October.

COP10 marks the 20th anniversary of the Convention, which provides a key opportunity to reflect on two decades of progress and shape the future roadmap for global efforts to safeguard sport values, ethics and integrity.

Dr. Mai Ahmed Al Jaber, President of the National Anti-Doping Agency, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE’s participation in the conference reaffirms its commitment to applying international standards and strengthening global cooperation to safeguard the integrity of sports competitions.

She noted that the conference will discuss several key topics, including assessing countries’ compliance with the International Convention, enhancing coordination with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to unify efforts and standards, and adopting a new action plan aimed at eliminating doping in sport.

Dr. Al Jaber added that the Agency will also participate in the World Anti-Doping Conference, to be held from 1st to 5th December in Busan, in the Republic of Korea.

The global conference will bring together athletes and more than 1,500 representatives from the sports movement, governments, national and regional anti-doping organisations, laboratories, service providers, researchers and media, all contributing to the mission of keeping sport free from interference related to prohibited substances or practices.

