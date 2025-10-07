RAKEZ recognised as CSR leader with gold win at SHRM MENA Awards 2025

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has been awarded the Gold Award in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the SHRM MENA Awards 2025, a recognition of its sustained commitment to building a responsible, inclusive, and environmentally conscious business ecosystem.

This award highlights RAKEZ’s evolving role beyond being a regional hub for business, positioning it as a catalyst for meaningful social and environmental transformation. The organisation has embedded sustainability into its operational DNA, ensuring that industrial growth supports long-term societal and ecological wellbeing.

Over the years, RAKEZ has designed and implemented a wide range of impactful initiatives that support both the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Among these are ongoing environmental clean-up efforts that bring together employees, clients, and community members to preserve marine ecosystems, alongside policy enhancements promoting eco-friendly operations and sustainable industrial practices within its zones.

RAKEZ has also made significant strides in labour welfare, investing in modernised accommodations that improve the quality of life for thousands of workers. These facilities integrate enhanced safety measures and provide access to recreational spaces, setting a new regional benchmark for worker wellbeing.

Alongside these measures, RAKEZ has invested in empowering the next generation of talent and entrepreneurs through education-focused programmes, workshops, and outreach initiatives that strengthen the community’s capacity to thrive in a knowledge-based economy.

Commenting on the achievement, Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said, "Winning the Gold Award in CSR is a proud moment for RAKEZ and a recognition of our integrated sustainability agenda. From reducing carbon footprint across our industrial zones to empowering our community through education and innovation programmes, this award reflects the impact of our initiatives. It also reinforces our commitment to advancing the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals and the global sustainability agenda."

The SHRM STAR Awards celebrate excellence in human resources, corporate responsibility, and sustainability, recognising organisations across the MENA region that have made a tangible impact on their people, communities, and industries.

This milestone further strengthens RAKEZ’s commitment to driving sustainable development in line with the UAE’s national goals and global sustainability agendas.