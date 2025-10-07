Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, King Salman Global Academy announce strategic partnership

RIYADH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language.

The agreement was formalised during the academy's fourth annual international conference in Riyadh, titled “The Global Lexicography Industry: Experiences, Efforts, and Prospects.”

Matar Salem Ali Maran Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, attended the signing ceremony. The MoU was signed by Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Professor Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi, Secretary-General of the academy.

The memorandum establishes a framework for enhanced cooperation in advancing the Arabic language through collaborative scientific and academic initiatives. The partnership will support joint research and publishing endeavors while expanding access to the educational and technical resources of both institutions, thereby strengthening the presence of Arabic in international academia.

Key areas of collaboration include conducting and publishing joint research, exchanging scholarly publications and periodicals, developing a unified index of scientific resources, creating digital dictionaries and reference tools, advancing digital transformation and e-learning initiatives, organizing joint training programs and academic conferences, and providing linguistic consultation on matters of mutual interest.

Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri stated that the partnership with King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language marks a significant milestone for Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, reflecting the institution's commitment to fostering collaboration with premier academic centers dedicated to Arabic language scholarship.

"This partnership provides a valuable opportunity to share expertise, develop collaborative research projects, build upon the academy's pioneering work in lexicography and artificial intelligence applications, and advance academic initiatives that strengthen the global standing of the Arabic language," Dr. Al Dhaheri added.

Professor Dr. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Washmi noted that the memorandum with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities creates new opportunities for integration across linguistic, technical, and educational research domains.

"This agreement inaugurates a phase of collaborative work that leverages our institutional expertise and expands the scope of international cooperation central to the Academy's strategic vision," Dr. Al-Washmi said.