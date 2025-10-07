UAE participates in GCC-EU Joint Ministerial Meetings

KUWAIT, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the Joint Ministerial Meetings between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), hosted by the State of Kuwait on 5-6 October.

On 5th October, Al Marar participated in the Second High-Level Ministerial Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation, which addressed the latest regional security updates and explored ways to enhance cooperation. On 6th October, he participated in a breakfast meeting between the heads of delegations from the GCC and the Benelux Union. He later attended the 29th GCC–EU Joint Ministerial Meeting, which focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared priorities.

The meetings underscored the two sides’ commitment to consolidating their strategic partnership and expanding cooperation across trade, investment, economy, and renewable energy. They also emphasised the importance of strengthening joint efforts to combat climate change, reinforcing collaboration in development and humanitarian assistance, and coordinating positions on critical global issues to promote security, peace, and sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Al Marar met with several heads of EU delegations to discuss ways to further develop bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors.