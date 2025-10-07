Amana Healthcare earns three-year CARF accreditation for spinal cord, long-term care programmes

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Amana Healthcare, an M42 company and a leading provider of specialised long-term care and post-acute rehabilitation in the Middle East, has received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) for its Comprehensive Inpatient Rehabilitation Spinal Cord Specialty Programme and long-term care services at Amana Healthcare Village.

The Spinal Cord Specialty Programme at Amana Healthcare addresses the complex and evolving needs of patients with complete or incomplete spinal cord injuries. It includes advanced physiotherapy and occupational therapy, neuropsychological support, and specialised clinical interventions such as swallowing re-education and tissue viability nursing.

The programme also emphasises community reintegration, independence training, and peer support, ensuring holistic care that promotes both physical recovery and emotional well-being.

The three-year accreditation for long-term care further affirms Amana Healthcare’s dedication to providing safe, compassionate, and high-quality care to individuals with complex medical needs over extended periods. It reflects the organisation’s strength in clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and continuity of care. The long-term care programme remains central to Amana’s mission to transform lives with dignity, purpose, and respect.

The CARF accreditation reinforces the organisation’s focus on measurable outcomes, accountability, and continuous improvement across its spinal cord rehabilitation and long-term care services.

Dr. Jason Gray, Chief Executive Officer of Amana Healthcare, said, “Our spinal cord rehabilitation programme is designed to restore independence and function to patients facing some of the most complex neurological challenges. This accreditation is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our caregivers and to our mission of delivering care that truly transforms lives.”

This accreditation also extends to Amana Healthcare’s Comprehensive Inpatient Rehabilitation Programmes for Stroke Rehabilitation and Amputation Rehabilitation, each accredited for three years.