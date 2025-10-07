NCM: Tropical Cyclone 'Shakti' weakened to tropical depression; no impact on country

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced that the Tropical Cyclone “Shakti” is currently present as a tropical depression over the western Arabian Sea, centred at 19° north latitude and 60.5° east longitude, with wind speeds around the centre ranging between 30 and 40 km/h.

In its latest updates, the Centre expected the tropical depression to dissipate within the next six hours and become a low-pressure system, moving southeast–east with wind speed between 20–30 km/h.

The Centre confirmed that Tropical Cyclone “Shakti” has no impact on the country.