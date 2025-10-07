Aid Foresight Programme concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Aid Foresight Programme, a series of masterclasses for the UAE’s humanitarian leadership presented by globally renowned experts, has officially concluded at the Zayed Foundation, marking a highly successful finale to a week of dynamic and vibrant sessions.

Organised by the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council (IHPC), Office of Development Affairs, Presidential Court, the initiative brought together leading international figures from global aid, development, defence, and trade sectors for a wide-ranging and impactful exchange.

The programme was built upon four key pillars: education, capacity building, experience sharing, and strategic networking, reflecting the UAE’s collaborative and innovative approach to advancing global development.

Throughout the five-day programme, sessions navigated core challenges and opportunities in today’s rapidly changing humanitarian landscape, focusing on innovation and leadership, government capacity development, data and analytics in aid, developments across Africa, East Asia and Latin America, strategic partnerships and resources, climate and health diplomacy, innovative financing, and the influence of geopolitics on humanitarian priorities.

The event featured distinguished speakers such as Bart Fonteyne, former ENABEL Senior Advisor and global foreign aid strategist; Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, Executive Director of ECIPE and leading authority on trade, finance and security; and Beatriz Nofal, former Special Representative for G20 Affairs for Argentina, who presented alongside other sectoral experts from across the globe.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Bart Fonteyne described the impact of the event, “The Aid Foresight Programme will shape future UAE humanitarian efforts by equipping leaders with the context, concepts and tools to anticipate change and respond with agility. The insights gained will accelerate and foster proactive leadership, and inspire innovative approaches across philanthropic, aid, and development organisations, which will help the UAE to position itself as a regional and global leader, shaping a better world in the current uncertain geopolitical times."

Echoing these remarks, Beatriz Nofal said, “These efforts will enhance the UAE’s ability to engage effectively in crisis-affected, underserved regions, and developing countries, using cutting-edge humanitarian and development strategies. By promoting continuous learning, collaboration, and resilience, the programme supports sustainable partnerships and impactful interventions tailored to address development needs and opportunities, as well as global challenges."

The programme has reinforced the UAE’s commitment to aligning humanitarian principles with sustainable development goals, focusing on aid that uplifts vulnerable communities while addressing systemic challenges to achieve lasting development outcomes

Delegates were equipped with strategic knowledge, practical skills, and foresight to navigate complex humanitarian challenges. They gained expertise in digital innovation, data-driven planning, and diplomatic strategy, enabling faster, more coordinated responses. Prepared with a nuanced understanding of geopolitical dynamics, these leaders are ready to foster resilience and sustainable progress.

In conclusion, the Aid Foresight Programme strengthens the UAE’s role as a unifying force that bridges divides and advances shared global goals. At a critical moment requiring proactive leadership and adaptive collaboration, the UAE’s approach sets exemplary standards for driving effective, enduring humanitarian, aid and development outcomes.