Anwar Gargash meets Senior Advisor to Prime Minister of Canada

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President , met with Scott Gilmore, Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada on Foreign, Defence, and Security Policy.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, in addition to reviewing the latest regional and international developments and exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Alexandre Lévêque, Canada’s Assistant Deputy Minister for Europe, Arctic, Middle East and Maghreb, and Radha Krishna Panday, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE.