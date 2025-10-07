NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025 concludes with over 1,300 participants from 185 countries

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates National Schools successfully concluded the NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025, an international innovation event that brought together more than 1,300 participants from 185 countries.

A total of 411 teams presented groundbreaking projects designed to explore the future of space and sustainable technologies, transforming scientific knowledge into practical solutions that serve humanity.

Held on 4th and 5th October 2025, the challenge was organised in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and in partnership with Archer Aviation and Unique World Robotics.

The event stood out as a leading educational and scientific platform that brought together research, innovation, and forward-thinking within the UAE’s growing knowledge ecosystem.

Hosting this global initiative underscored the international scientific community’s confidence in the UAE’s educational institutions and their advancement in fostering innovation and research excellence.

Through its vision and educational mission, Emirates National Schools continues to nurture a culture of creativity and exploration within a modern learning environment that inspires students to think critically, engage with applied sciences, and develop skills in space and emerging technologies.

The challenge featured a spirited scientific competition among international teams who presented data-driven innovations addressing global challenges such as environmental sustainability, climate change, clean energy, and the preservation of life on Earth. Participants proposed advanced technological solutions that merge space sciences and intelligent systems to benefit humanity and protect the planet, reflecting the capability of the new generation to use science as a force for positive global impact.

NASA is expected to announce the shortlisted global teams on 5th November 2025, through its official platforms.

The event served as a strategic platform for hundreds of young talents from across the world to exchange ideas and expertise in an inspiring scientific environment, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading hub for innovation, research, and technological advancement.

Emirates National Schools emphasised that hosting this international event reflects its commitment to preparing future leaders capable of contributing to scientific and technological progress while supporting the UAE’s national vision of building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

The event concluded with a ceremony honoring the participating teams and supporting partners, amid widespread praise for the exceptional organisation and academic excellence demonstrated throughout. The success of the challenge reaffirmed the schools’ ongoing dedication to cultivating creativity and innovation among students, in alignment with the UAE’s vision of empowering a scientifically capable generation ready to explore the frontiers of the future.