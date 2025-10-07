Abu Dhabi to host final round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced that the eighth and final round of the second Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, from 10th-12th October.

Marking the pinnacle of the season, during which champions of the Gi and No Gi categories will be crowned, the final round concludes an exciting eight-round contest that witnessed strong competition among top athletes representing clubs and academies across the UAE, helping to discover new talent and develop a solid base of champions capable of representing the nation on regional and international stages.

The eighth and final round will be the largest since the championship’s inception in 2024, featuring more than 2,500 male and female athletes across various age groups.

The action will open with the under-18, adults, and masters divisions on the first day, followed by the under-14 and under-16 categories on the second day.

The championship will conclude with the under-12 and children’s categories on day three, with organisers expecting high levels of intensity and excitement throughout the weekend.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, emphasised that the final round represented a defining and inspiring moment in the championship’s journey.

He said, “This round represents the culmination of a full season of dedication, persistence and competition. It reflects the wise leadership’s vision to advance jiu-jitsu and strengthen its presence across the nation.”

The championship also holds significant social value, bringing families together and strengthening community bonds through the strong participation witnessed across all rounds. Increasing engagement highlights the public’s growing awareness of sport as a key driver in shaping future generations and fostering national values.

The final round will showcase a host of entertainment and cultural activities organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, including artistic and heritage performances, family activities and interactive experiences.

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club has already secured the No-Gi title, while strong competition is expected for the Gi title among Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, and M.O.D UAE, as jiu-jitsu fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the crowning of the new champions.