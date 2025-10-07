SEC appoints Aisha Al Shamsi as Secretary-General of SIACH

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting, held at the Ruler’s Office, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the SEC, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the SEC.

During the meeting, the Council discussed several government-related topics, reviewed performance reports from various departments and authorities. It was briefed on the progress of government service development and efforts to enhance the quality of life for citizens and residents across the emirate.

The Council issued a decision appointing Aisha Rashid Al Hasan Al Shamsi as Secretary-General of the Sharjah International Award for Cultural Heritage (SIACH), in addition to her current duties.

According to the decision, the Secretary-General of the Sharjah International Award for Cultural Heritage shall assume the following duties and authorities:

1. Propose the strategic and marketing plan for the award, present it to the Board of Trustees for approval, and then submit it to the Executive Council for endorsement or further action.

2. Oversee general coordination of the award and provide administrative and financial supervision of its operations.

3. Conduct marketing and promotional activities for the award in accordance with the plan approved by the Board of Trustees.

4. Promote awareness of the award, its objectives, conditions, and nomination mechanisms based on the approved award manual.

5. Receive and classify nomination applications, submit reports to the Board of Trustees, and coordinate with the judging committee and evaluation teams to review and distribute applications.

6. Coordinate between the relevant entities of the award, the council, and the judging committee, and be the sole authority to handle necessary correspondence related to this coordination.

7. Organise the proceedings for the award launch ceremony after approval by the Board of Trustees.

8. Prepare the agenda for Board of Trustees meetings in collaboration with the Chairperson, attend meetings, and record all recommendations and decisions in the minutes.

9. Carry out any other duties assigned by the Board of Trustees.

The Council examined a presentation by the Higher Committee for Economic Integration on its efforts to develop the emirate’s economy in collaboration with relevant entities. The presentation emphasised the committee’s objectives, which include suggesting economic initiatives that boost GDP growth, increasing economic awareness throughout the emirate, and providing and analysing strategic economic data.

The presentation highlighted key indicators of the emirate’s economy, which play a vital role in maintaining sustained growth, along with opportunities to further develop these indicators to boost growth and enhance services offered to investors. This aligns with ambitious strategic plans that cover diverse and advanced economic sectors.

The Council reviewed the results of the visual identity campaign for the Emirate of Sharjah (2023–2025), which focused on three main pillars: culture, entertainment, and economy. The campaign attracted millions of views and led to increased investment interest, a more positive overall perception, more visits to the official website, and greater adoption of the visual identity across various events and exhibitions in partnership with government entities.

The Council was briefed on the main themes of the new advertising plan, which centres on sustainability and well-being, education and knowledge, and culture and arts. The plan includes key initiatives within the strategic framework aimed at reaching broader audiences and expanding the campaign’s regional scope, thereby strengthening the emirate’s visual identity.