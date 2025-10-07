Dubai Airshow 2025 to bring together global trailblazers across aviation, space, defence

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, senior decision-makers and industry leaders from across aviation, space, and defence convened in Dubai to outline the strategic priorities, innovations, and collaborations shaping Dubai Airshow 2025.

The discussions took place at a press conference featuring Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs; Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports; Major General Marwan Abulkarim Julfar, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Port Affairs, Dubai Police; Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Expert Hamed Mohamed Al Sayed Al Hashimi, Dubai Police; Eugene Barry, Chairman – Dubai Airshow Project Board, and Chief Commercial Officer, Dubai Airports; Brigadier Mohammed Obaid Al Marshoudi, Deputy Executive Director of the Military Organising Committee for Dubai Airshow; and Tim Hawes, Managing Director, Informa.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of government and industry partners to advance Dubai’s position as a global hub for aviation, aerospace, and defence ahead of the Airshow’s opening on 17th November.

Held under the theme ‘The Future is Here,’ the much-anticipated 19th edition of Dubai Airshow will spotlight advancements in sustainability, AI-powered innovation, advanced mobility, space exploration, and next-generation talent development.

The 2025 event will be the largest and most future-focused edition to date, bringing together more than 1,500 of the world’s leading aerospace and defence companies from over 47 countries and an expected 148,000 visitors.

Speaking at the press conference, Paul Griffiths said, “Dubai Airshow 2025 comes at a defining moment for aviation and aerospace, as technology, sustainability and global connectivity converge to reshape how the world moves. It reflects the UAE’s ambition to lead in these sectors and Dubai’s role as a hub for collaboration, a stage for innovation, and the place where the future of our industry takes shape.”

The event will feature more than 200 of the most advanced aircraft on display, more than 120 startups, over 50 investors, and more than 350 world-renowned speakers and industry pioneers delivering over 350 hours of insightful, though-provoking content across 12 conference tracks, including seven new additions.

With more than 490 delegations from 98 countries, 440 new exhibitors, 18 country pavilions including one new nation, overall representation from 150 countries, almost 100 chalets, more than 20 pavilions on static display, and 8,000 square metres of added exhibition space, the scale of the event sets a new benchmark for the global aerospace industry.

The 2025 edition will feature four conference stages, including a new one, with 12 tracks spotlighting sustainability, defence, and space. For the first time, eVTOLs will join the flying display, while Airshow After Dark will transform networking with twilight runway-side events and live performances. The Space Pavilion will be the largest ever, featuring a two-day conference programme, high-level networking, and immersive showcases.

Beyond scale, this year’s edition introduces a host of new features designed to elevate the attendee experience.

Tim Hawes said, “This is the most ambitious edition in the Airshow’s history. From the largest Space Pavilion to the debut of eVTOLs and the launch of Airshow After Dark, we are creating an experience that reflects the industry’s energy and its drive to innovate. Our goal is to deliver outcomes that matter, through partnerships, investment, and measurable progress. With the UAE at the forefront of aviation, Dubai Airshow is set to be the global stage where industry visionaries converge to define the future of aerospace.”

New activations will include a unique 5K on the Dubai Airshow runway, part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (30x30) alongside the static aircraft displays, Youth Circles, the Inspiration Zone, SkyBites by Emirates Flight Catering and Emirates Leisure Retail, and interactive experiences with Falco, the official Dubai Airshow mascot. Wellness takes focus with the XWELL-presented Wellness Zone, complemented by Dubai Health Authority initiatives such as the Sensory Dome and Breathe In Pod, and health checks by Saudi German Hospital.