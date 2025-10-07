Zayed University appoints new President and CEO, Chief Strategy Officer

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Zayed University announced two key leadership appointments marking an important step forward in strengthening its academic excellence, research impact, and institutional performance.

Dr. Kevin Richard Hall is appointed as President and CEO, effective 1st November 2025, and Dr. Muna Abdelhakim Al Seeni is appointed as Chief Strategy Officer. Together, they will lead the University into its next phase of growth, advancing its mission and deepening its contribution to the UAE’s national priorities.

Dr. Hall is an accomplished academic leader with extensive international experience in research-driven universities. He previously served as President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Victoria, one of Canada’s leading public research institutions, and as Vice President and Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Newcastle, Australia.

Shamma bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Chair of Zayed University’s Board of Trustees, stated, “These appointments mark an important moment for Zayed University. Dr. Hall brings a strong record of academic leadership and research excellence, while Dr. Al Seeni represents the next generation of national leaders, driving strategic innovation in higher education. Together, their leadership will strengthen Zayed University’s position as a leading institution in the UAE and the region.”

Dr. Hall, in turn, noted, “I am deeply honoured to serve as President and CEO of Zayed University, an institution with a proud legacy and a bold vision for the future. I look forward to working closely with the Board, management, faculty, students, and the broader ZU community to further enhance our academic and research capabilities while continuing to support the success and aspirations of our students.”

Dr. Muna Abdelhakim Al Seeni, who joined Zayed University in 2021 as Director of Strategy and Future, has led major initiatives to strengthen institutional planning, innovation, and performance. As Chief Strategy Officer, she will guide the implementation of the University’s strategic direction in close coordination with the Board of Trustees and senior leadership, ensuring continued excellence in education, research, and community engagement.

A leading academic institution in the Middle East, Zayed University recently welcomed its largest-ever student intake — 2,949 students for the 2025/2026 academic year. The University’s growing programmes and research profile reflect its expanding role in shaping the future of higher education and empowering the next generation of talent in the UAE.