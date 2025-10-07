President of Chad receives UAE Ambassador

N'DJAMENA, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, received Rashed Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, who was accompanied by a delegation from the Emirati company Global South Utilities (GSU), led by CEO Ali Alshimmari, at the Presidential Palace in N'Djamena, following the inauguration of the Noor Chad solar plant project.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Déby, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Chad.

For his part, President Déby conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

President Déby commended the deep-rooted bilateral relations between Chad and the UAE and the continued progress they are making across various fields. He further expressed deep appreciation for the UAE’s generous support and development initiatives, which have tangibly advanced the Chadian government’s efforts toward development and stability.

President Déby underscored his commitment to further enhancing bilateral cooperation in priority sectors within national development plans. In this context, He commended the company implementing the 50 megawatt Noor Chad solar energy project, which was completed in record time and to high standards, noting its contribution to strengthening the national electricity grid and meeting N’Djamena’s clean and sustainable energy needs.

President Déby expressed his confidence in the successful organisation of Chad Connection 2030, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi in November. He emphasised that the event will represent an important milestone in strengthening economic and investment partnerships between the two countries and provide fresh momentum for the fruitful cooperation between Chad and the UAE across various fields.

For his part, Al Shamsi reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to advancing cooperation with Chad in support of shared interests and to strengthening people-to-people ties.