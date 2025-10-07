Expo City Dubai, Dubai Culture unite to spotlight Emirati artists at Dhai Dubai

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Expo City Dubai and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) have announced the return of Dhai Dubai, the first Emirati-led light art exhibition, taking place from 12th to 18th November at Al Wasl Plaza.

A celebration of light, legacy, and creativity, Dhai Dubai redefines the traditional art exhibition as a cultural movement. As a flagship initiative of Expo City Dubai, the event provides a pioneering platform for Emirati artists to showcase their heritage through contemporary artistic expression. This year’s edition invites audiences to explore how Emirati traditions continue to inspire modern art in Dubai.

The partnership between Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture reflects a shared vision of honouring the past while shaping the future, reaffirming both institutions’ commitment to empowering artists, nurturing the creative economy, and positioning Dubai as a global capital for culture and the arts.

Following the success of its 2024 debut, Dhai Dubai 2025 will feature seven new commissions by renowned Emirati artists from three generations: Fatma Lootah, Mohammed Kazem, Khalid AlBanna, Alia Bin Omair, AlZaina Lootah, Ahmed Al Areef Al Dhaheri, and Hessa Alghandi. Each light installation explores the emotional, spiritual, and cultural dimensions of light in Emirati identity.

The exhibition also introduces a series of artist talks and public dialogues at the newly established House of Arts in Expo City Dubai — a dedicated venue for regional creativity and expression. The House of Arts will host events connecting artists and audiences from across the Arabian Gulf, furthering collaboration and cultural exchange.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said the exhibition highlights Dubai Culture’s mission to enrich the city’s creative ecosystem and boost cultural tourism. “Dhai Dubai reflects our deep partnership with Expo City Dubai and supports the Public Art Strategy by encouraging artists to produce works that embody the values and spirit of the emirate,” she said. “It offers visitors an opportunity to experience the diversity of Dubai’s artistic community and the role of art in fostering connection and dialogue.”

Amna Abulhoul, Co-Curator of Dhai Dubai and Executive Creative Director of Entertainment and Experiences at Expo City Dubai, described the collaboration as “a celebration of shared purpose and the transformative power of culture.” She said, “Dhai Dubai is the spirit of Dubai made visible — where past and future intertwine in brilliance, where art becomes a bridge, and where creative dreams are given space and light to grow. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our mission to empower artists, preserve our stories, and share them with the world.”

Co-curated with Anthony Bastic, CEO and Creative Director of AGB Creative, the second edition of Dhai Dubai will run from 12th to 18th November 2025 at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai.