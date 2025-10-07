Dubai Police explore future of AI, smart traffic

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police organised an engaging discussion session titled “The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Traffic Foresight”, bringing together experts and senior officers to explore how advanced technologies can make Dubai’s roads safer and smarter.

The session was attended by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, along with Brigadier Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic, and Brigadier Dr Hamdan Al Ghesya, Director of the Future Foresight Centre, in the presence of several department directors, station heads, and officers.

Major General Al Mazrouei said that artificial intelligence has become a key tool in shaping the future of vital sectors, including traffic. He explained that AI helps design intelligent systems capable of improving traffic flow, preventing accidents, and making roads more efficient and safer for everyone — in line with the UAE’s vision to lead the world in innovation and digital transformation.

He added that the discussion supports Dubai Police’s efforts to anticipate future trends and strengthen collaboration with partners to boost road safety and achieve the goals of the National Agenda and the Smart Dubai initiative.

Brigadier Dr Hamdan Al Ghesya noted that the session reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to spreading a culture of innovation and foresight. He said the Future Foresight Centre regularly holds such sessions to inspire new and creative ideas that can develop policing systems and support government goals.

Brigadier Essam Al Awar explained that the session aimed to gather innovative ideas and initiatives to enhance future plans and improve work mechanisms across different departments.

The participants discussed a range of important topics, including the future of smart applications in traffic safety, the use of big data to support proactive decision-making, and the security risks linked to emerging technologies. They also emphasised the importance of reducing bureaucracy and simplifying procedures through digital and smart solutions.