8th International Symposium on the System of Radiological Protection kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) today announced the opening of the 8th International Symposium on the System of Radiological Protection in Abu Dhabi, organised in cooperation with the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP).

The three-day high-level event gathers over 500 experts, scientists, and policymakers from 53 countries, making it one of the largest international gatherings dedicated to radiological protection.

This is the second time the UAE has hosted the symposium, reflecting its leadership role in advancing global nuclear safety and radiation protection.

Held under the theme “Advancing Radiological Protection: Innovation, Integrity and Sustainability,” the programme addresses a broad range of issues. These include medical applications such as proton and heavy-ion therapies and new trends in radiotherapy; the growing role of artificial intelligence in radiological protection and regulatory frameworks; and environmental protection, focusing on the impacts of radiation on ecosystems and biodiversity while enhancing monitoring methods.

It also explores exposure monitoring in occupational, medical, and emergency contexts, as well as space exploration and innovative applications, assessing radiological risks for astronauts and developing new protection measures.

Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Deputy Chairman of FANR, said, “Hosting this symposium in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to international cooperation in advancing radiological protection. At a time when technologies such as artificial intelligence, proton therapy, and space applications are rapidly advancing, our shared responsibility is to ensure they are harnessed safely, guided by integrity and sustainability, and always with public trust at the core.”

Werner Rühm, Chair of ICRP, commented, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to our FANR, whose partnership and generous support have made this symposium possible. With 28 sessions, ICRP 2025 will play a pivotal role in advancing global dialogue in support of reviewing and revising the System of Radiological Protection and developing the next set of General Recommendations."

The symposium also highlights the Cousins Award for Young Scientists and Professionals, showcasing the next generation of radiation protection leaders, and includes dedicated sessions on strengthening radiological protection frameworks across the UAE and GCC.

Contributions from major international organisations such as the IAEA, UNSCEAR, WHO, and OECD-NEA will further reinforce the importance of global cooperation in advancing radiation safety.