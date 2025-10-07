Abu Dhabi to launch Early Childhood Week 2025 on 17th November

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the Authority today announced the strategic partners and the calendar of community activations, events and experiences that will take place during Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 from 17-23 November across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

This year’s theme, “Together We Can Make Abu Dhabi a Family-friendly Emirate,” calls on all segments of society to organise activities and experiences, playing an active role in shaping an environment where young children can flourish to their full potential.

This aligns with the UAE’s Year of Community, as Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 underscores the importance of unity and collective participation in creating supportive environments for children and families.

ECA revealed (51) strategic partners from government, private sector, and community organisations, announcing ADNOC as the Energy Partner, The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) as the Visionary Partner, and PureHealth as the Health Partner. Together, they will deliver a series of family-focused community activations, events and experiences during the Week, spanning public spaces, workplaces, and cultural venues.

The Week encourages families to spend quality time with their children, nurturing cultural identity and heritage, promoting technology and AI use to support their development, not replacing, real-life connection, and creating more family-friendly spaces across the Emirate.

Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family and Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, said, “The early years shape the future of our society, building emotional well-being, resilience, learning, and health. By prioritising these years, Abu Dhabi is making one of the most strategic investments any society can make. Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 reflects this vision. It reminds us of all -families, caregivers, government, the private sector, and civil society- that nurturing every child’s potential is a shared responsibility.”

Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President, Group Medical & Wellbeing, ADNOC, said, “Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week serves as a platform for families, educators, and communities to work together in shaping a supportive environment for young children. We are delighted to collaborate with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority on this important initiative, which underscores ADNOC’s commitment to nurturing future generations. Together, we aim to create meaningful experiences that help every child reach their full potential.”

Dr. Meera Saeed AlKaabi, Chief of the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) Team, said, “Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 is a leading strategic platform that enables us to enhance the quality of programs and practices dedicated to children and families. As the Visionary Partner, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting families and children by collaborating with our partners to deliver specialised workshops for parents that empower them with positive and practical parenting approaches, alongside interactive workshops for children inspired by Emirati identity and national values. This participation reflects the Academy’s pivotal role in preparing national talent and developing programs that contribute to building a supportive educational environment for families and children, in line with our wise leadership’s vision of investing in childhood from its earliest years.”

Leya Aldamani, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, said, "Every child embodies the future of our community. By building environments that unlock potential and creating pathways that empower growth, we lay the foundations for generations to thrive. PureHealth is honoured to work alongside the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority and our partners in this vital endeavour. Together we are establishing Abu Dhabi as a global benchmark for placing the well-being and promise of every child at the heart of its vision."

During the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week, parents and young children can enjoy 209 community activations, of which more than 170 are open to the public. These activations include interactive workshops, play-based learning experiences, cultural showcases, sports and wellness activities. Most activities will be free and open to the public, with a selected few are ticketed or by invitation only.

The full calendar of activities is available on the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood website at https://www.ADECWeek.ae.