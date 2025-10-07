Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation of 12th Masters cohort of Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai , and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) celebrated its 20th anniversary, reaffirming its impact as a pioneering national institution for public administration and policy, and a platform for nurturing Emirati talent and advancing future-focused knowledge.

Held under the theme ‘Following the Steps of Mohammed bin Rashid,’ the ceremony also marked the graduation of the School’s 12th Masters cohort. A total of 75 graduates from 27 public and private entities received their degrees across four programmes: the Executive Master of Public Administration, the Master of Public Administration, the Master of Public Policy, and the Master of Innovation Management.

The event was attended by senior government officials and academics, underscoring two decades of excellence in capacity-building, advancing the UAE’s leadership in public governance and aligning with the vision of the nation’s leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor affirmed that the MBRSG represents a practical embodiment of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision of placing people at the heart of development.

He said, “Over the past two decades, the School has established its credentials as an active platform for preparing national leaders, equipping them with the knowledge and innovative mindset required to drive the UAE’s journey towards the future. Today’s graduates are the product of this inspiring approach, carrying forward the values of excellence and innovation, while actively contributing to comprehensive development and strengthening the UAE’s position in global leadership indicators.”

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRSG and Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said, “Twenty years since its founding, the School stands as a testament to its success in becoming an academic hub for knowledge and expertise that illustrates the UAE’s approach to empowering youth, the nation’s greatest asset and the drivers of sustainable development.”

Al Falasi said that the School takes pride in its graduates, who possess the skills and are equipped with the tools necessary to lead change and help shape a competitive administrative model aligned with the UAE’s future aspirations.

Congratulating the graduates, Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, said, “This milestone marks a strategic turning point, reaffirming the School’s commitment to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of investing in people and empowering them. Over the past two decades, the MBRSG has established and pioneered an academic model that bridges research and practice, positioning the UAE as a global hub for public sector excellence and future-oriented policy-making.”

The MBRSG unveiled its new strategy, MBRSG 33, which introduces a series of pioneering initiatives. Chief among them is the Center for Future of Government Research, a cutting-edge research platform dedicated to developing innovative policies and practical solutions that strengthen government readiness in the era of digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Alongside it, the Smart Government Education Platform is designed to deliver flexible and specialised learning experiences aligned with emerging future skills.

The School will also launch the Global Leaders Programme, which aims to highlight the UAE’s achievements in public administration on the international stage by preparing global leaders inspired by the transformational leadership model of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Further initiatives include the Alumni Ambassadors Programme, which enhances the role of graduates and government leaders as global knowledge ambassadors, fostering the exchange of best practices. The School will also establish a Scholarship and Grants Fund as a strategic mechanism to ensure financial sustainability and provide distinguished educational and research opportunities.

Another milestone is MBRSG 5.0, an ambitious initiative to position MBRSG as a world-leading fifth-generation educational institution by embedding AI across academic and administrative processes, boosting efficiency and creating a more innovative and distinguished learning experience.

In addition, the MBRSG showcased the recently launched Dubai Behavioural Insights Lab, unveiled as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations. The Lab serves as a pioneering applied research platform for designing more effective policies that enhance quality of life and government performance.

The event featured the launch of ‘The Path of Leadership: Following the Steps of Mohammed bin Rashid,’ a book authored by Dr Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri. Inspired by the thought and vision of H.H. Maktoum, the book serves as a practical guide to the MBRSG’s leadership development programmes.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) is both a home for leaders and a centre dedicated to developing government talent capable of leading the future. Since its inception, it has trained 2,203 government leaders from 42 local and federal government entities in the UAE through specialised programmes designed in partnership with their respective institutions. These programmes cater to their strategic needs and highlight MBRSG's vital role in nurturing national leadership.

On an international level, the MBRSG has positioned itself as a global leadership school, sharing the UAE's experiences in government administration with 45 countries. It has successfully qualified 1,128 international government leaders, who serve as role models in future government work. Overall, the School has graduated more than 30,000 participants across various programmes, including executive diplomas, open enrolment programmes, and customised programmes.

In the context of knowledge sharing, the MBRSG has published more than 600 scientific studies and research papers, while also forging a broad network of over 115 strategic partnerships with local and international entities. These efforts reflect its sustained commitment to advancing government ecosystems through knowledge, collaboration, and impact.

Setting out a clear vision for the future, the MBRSG has always focused on fostering innovation in public administration, generating knowledge to inform decision-making and empowering national leaders to spearhead change in line with the goals of We the UAE 2031 vision, while paving the way for the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and reinforcing the UAE's leadership in sustainable development regionally and globally.