Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, honours Nafis Award winners

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), chaired the Council’s meeting today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which the Council approved its 2026 strategic indicators and new strategic plan.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour praised the Council’s efforts and achievements over the past period, highlighting the qualitative initiatives aimed at supporting and empowering Emirati talent to work in the private sector.

He said that the Nafis programme embodies the vision of the UAE’s leadership to empower citizens and prepare them for the future. Over the past four years, he added, it has demonstrated that investing in national talent is the true path to strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness regionally and globally.

He noted that national talent will remain at the heart of the country's priorities, supported by targeted programmes designed to meet labour market requirements, and by dynamic partnerships that reflect UAE's commitment to building a knowledge-based economy led by people first. He further said that the Council’s new strategy will continue to provide a stimulating and innovative work environment.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed key achievements of the Nafis programme since its launch. The number of Emiratis working in the private sector has reached approximately 154,000, with over 136,000 joining since the launch of Nafis, and the number of companies employing Emiratis has grown to nearly 30,000.

Following the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour honoured the winners of the third cycle (2024–2025) of the Nafis Award during a ceremony held at Qasr Al Watan. He expressed his appreciation to the award winners and partners who contributed to achieving the Council’s objectives, noting that the Nafis Award embodies the UAE leadership’s vision to enhance Emirati participation in the workforce and to promote excellence and competitiveness in the private sector.

He added that the award serves as a platform to recognise outstanding individuals and institutions that have achieved remarkable success in Emiratisation, inspiring more Emirati talent to take part in the country’s development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour emphasised that honouring the winners reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in the workplace, stressing that investing in national talent is a key pillar of sustainable development and a knowledge-based competitive economy.

He also commended the pivotal role of institutions and companies in supporting Emiratisation policies by providing an attractive work environment that enables Emirati professionals to develop their skills and contribute effectively across various sectors.

The ceremony honoured 33 Emiratis who won first place across 11 subcategories under the individual category, including leadership, supervisory, medical, healthcare, banking, finance, insurance, future jobs, administrative, technical, and engineering roles, as well as retail and customer service.

Additionally, 54 establishments were recognised under the category of companies supporting Emiratisation across 13 vital sectors, including business services, manufacturing, trade and repair, real estate and construction, health and social work, hospitality and entertainment, education, information and communications, banking, finance, currency exchange, insurance, and insurance-related professions.

The ceremony was attended by several ministers, board members of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, members of the judging committee, and strategic partners of the Nafis programme.