Dubai Science Park urges stronger industry alignment to boost health literacy

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Prominent healthcare leaders convened at Dubai Science Park (DSP), the Middle East’s leading science-focused hub and one of TECOM Group PJSC’s 10 business districts, to discuss how strengthening health literacy across the value chain can counter misinformation and advance public well-being during Health Literacy Month this October.

The DSP Leadership Network, a merit-based and invitation-only community for senior healthcare and life sciences professionals in the UAE, hosted the latest forum, themed “Health Literacy in Action – From Patients to Policy”. The event examined strategies to improve health communication, build trust among communities, and develop impactful education and awareness programmes.

Attendees heard from experts including Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice-President of Dubai Science Park, Dubai Knowledge Park, and Dubai International Academic City at TECOM Group, who highlighted the importance of health literacy as a foundation for a sustainable future. The forum also featured a panel discussion with Dr Shanila Laiju, Group CEO at Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres; Farah Hillou, Manager for Population Wellbeing at M42; Passant El-Khatib, Global Director of Corporate Affairs (formerly Bayer, Amgen, and Johnson & Johnson); Yasmin Mitwally, Research and Advocacy Manager at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society UAE; and moderator Rachel McArthur, Founder and Managing Editor for Healthcare at Digital Ink Media.

“Health literacy is the key to empowering individuals to make informed decisions and can directly benefit social well-being,” said Janahi. “The DSP Leadership Network aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Research and Development Programme, and the We the UAE 2031 vision, which aim to enrich society through science and innovation. Dubai Science Park will continue to champion discussions that shape a healthier, more informed future.”

Panelists explored the role of clear and empathetic communication in advancing preventive care and ensuring equity in healthcare. They also examined the growing influence of digital platforms, stressing the need to verify online information and tailor content to local contexts. The dialogue underscored the importance of collaboration among clinicians, pharmacists, policymakers, and advocacy groups to deliver consistent, research-based messages and build community connections that improve health literacy.

A highlight of the forum was a mental health workshop on workplace wellness conducted by Mentra ahead of World Mental Health Day on 10th October. Dr Adenike (Omo) Dairo, Founder of Mentra, an in5 Science start-up, emphasised that mental health forms the foundation of overall well-being and is inseparable from physical health.

Dubai Science Park provides a cohesive ecosystem for life, energy, and environmental sciences, offering Grade-A offices, LEED-certified laboratories, and comprehensive logistics facilities. Home to over 500 companies including AstraZeneca, BeiGene, Pfizer, and Virax Biolabs, it hosts more than 6,500 professionals. Its D/Quarters co-working spaces cater to the growing demand for flexible, innovation-focused workplaces.

Dubai Science Park forms part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which also includes Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.