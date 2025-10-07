MBRSC releases first images from MBZ-SAT, Etihad-SAT

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has released the first set of images captured by MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT, coinciding with World Space Week 2025.

The milestone marks a new phase in the UAE’s satellite imaging capabilities and strengthens its capacity to provide world-class Earth observation data for civil, environmental, maritime and infrastructure applications.

World Space Week, declared by the United Nations General Assembly, celebrates the contribution of space science and technology to human progress.

MBZ-SAT and Etihad-SAT represent distinct yet complementary technologies that work together to provide a comprehensive view of Earth. Named in honour of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MBZ-SAT, launched in January 2025, is the region’s most advanced satellite using optical imaging, while Etihad-SAT, launched in March 2025, is MBRSC’s first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite capable of capturing data in all weather and lighting conditions.

Together, the satellites deliver consistent, high-resolution data to support key sectors such as disaster management, smart agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman of MBRSC, said the release of the images reflects the strategic vision of the leadership and the dedication of Emirati engineers, adding that combining optical and radar technologies allows the UAE to contribute innovative solutions to global challenges and reinforces its position as a pioneer in space technology.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, said the two satellites form part of a unified national capability in satellite development and Earth observation, adding that the release demonstrates the Centre’s ability to deliver reliable data supporting multiple domains and its commitment to building a new generation of satellites serving the UAE and the wider world.

Weighing 750 kilograms and measuring 3m x 5m, MBZ-SAT was developed by Emirati engineers, with 90 percent of its mechanical structures manufactured locally. It carries one of the region’s highest-resolution cameras, capable of capturing images with double the precision of previous models.

Its systems include an advanced electric propulsion unit, a star-tracking navigation system with metre-level accuracy, and data transmission rates four times faster than earlier generations. The satellite’s scheduling and processing capabilities allow images to be delivered within two hours of capture, a tenfold improvement in efficiency.

The project also involved partnerships with UAE-based companies such as Strata, EPI, Rockford Xellerix, Halcon, Falcon, and EGA, further strengthening local industrial expertise.

Etihad-SAT, the first SAR satellite developed by MBRSC, uses radar to capture high-resolution images regardless of atmospheric conditions or time of day. It operates in three imaging modes — spot, scan and strip — enabling detailed, wide-area and regional monitoring for applications such as maritime navigation, oil spill detection, disaster response, and precision farming.

The data is processed using artificial intelligence systems to enhance accuracy and speed, benefiting government agencies, researchers, and private sector users. Developed with support from the Republic of Korea’s Satrec Initiative, the project also facilitated significant knowledge transfer to Emirati teams.

With the release of the first images from both satellites, MBRSC has reinforced its mission to build a diversified fleet delivering complementary capabilities. The integration of optical and radar imaging showcases the UAE’s growing role as a global leader in space technology, offering advanced, reliable satellite imagery that supports local and international efforts to address challenges such as climate change, food security, and sustainable urban development.