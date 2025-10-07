Oracle expands presence in Dubai with new AI-powered customer experience centre

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Oracle today announced expansion in Dubai Internet City, the region’s leading tech hub and part of TECOM Group PJSC, with the opening of a state of the art Customer Experience Centre, designed to showcase latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and innovations.

The Customer Experience Centre was inaugurated by Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, and Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group PJSC and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City.

The new customer experience centre introduces a reimagined Zayed Innovation Hub, one of the first AI dedicated hubs launched in the UAE. The newly designed innovation hub will provide customers, partners, and government leaders in the UAE and across the Middle East with the opportunity to experience Oracle’s enterprise-ready AI solutions through immersive demonstrations and real-world use cases.

The new hub is designed to help organisations accelerate AI innovation, unlock new business opportunities, and train their workforce by leveraging more than 200 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and industry focused Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications infused with AI, Generative AI, and AI agent platform capabilities.

The hub is also home to the immensly popular Oracle Red Bull Racing experience. Visitors can feel what it’s like to be at the wheels of the championship winning Formula 1™ car and learn about the role Oracle Cloud powered real time data plays in helping the team win.

Nick Redshaw, senior vice president – Technology, Middle East and Africa, and UAE Country Leader, Oracle, said, “For more than 36 years, Oracle has been a trusted technology partner for the UAE, and Dubai has been central to Oracle’s regional and global strategy. With the new Customer Experience Centre at Dubai Internet City, we are reaffirming our commitment to the UAE by bringing our latest AI technologies closer to customers and partners. This centre will empower organisations to accelerate their AI and Cloud journeys in line with Dubai’s ambition to lead the world in AI adoption and innovation.”

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group PJSC and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, stated, “Collaborative innovation has strengthened Dubai’s standing in the global tech landscape. We are committed to championing future-focused innovators through Dubai Internet City, which has accelerated the region’s digital economy for more than 25 years. Oracle is a key partner in our vision for a digitally enabled future supported by AI, and we welcome its expansion within our vibrant community, contributing towards the long-term goals of Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

The launch of the new Customer Experience Centre underscores Oracle’s ongoing collaboration with Dubai Internet City in advancing the Emirate’s digital economy and reinforces Oracle’s role in supporting the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in AI and next-generation technology adoption.