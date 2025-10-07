Al Salam Cycling Championship announces 10th edition of world’s largest community race

DUBAI, 7th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Supreme Organising Committee of the Al Salam Cycling Championship today announced the 10th edition of the event, the world’s largest community cycling race in terms of diversity and prize value.

The championship is organised by The Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Supreme Organising Committee, chaired by Omair bin Juma Al Falasi, Director-General of The Private Office of H.H. the Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the committee, in the presence of members Mohammed Abdullah Al Mousa, Majid Abdul Rahman Al Bastaki, and Rami Bassam Al Nablsi, along with working group members Ahmed Al Ketbi, Hasher bin Subaih, Jassim Al Jasmi, Rashid bin Mijrin, Abdullah bin Aboud, Razzaz Ali, and Lama Shamshoum.

The committee announced that the upcoming edition will be held under the slogan ‘Ten Years of Achievements and Success’. Over the years, the event has become a key fixture in the community, celebrating Dubai’s cultural and natural landmarks while promoting sports as a lifestyle that enhances health, vitality, and well-being.

The committee approved four main races for the 10th edition: the UAE Nationals Amateur Race on 28th December, 2025, the Elite Race on 18th January, 2026, the Women’s Race on 25th January, 2026, and the Desert Race on 1st February, 2026. The committee also reviewed the race routes, which will once again take place within Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, the largest nature reserve in the UAE.

Omair bin Juma Al Falasi extended his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his continuous support and vision, which have driven the championship’s success and established it as one of the largest community sporting events in Dubai and worldwide.

“As the championship celebrates its 10th anniversary, our responsibility grows to continue building on its legacy of success. Our mission extends beyond competition; it’s about inspiring society to embrace sports as a lifestyle that promotes health, activity, and happiness. Over the past decade, the championship has attracted thousands of participants from various nationalities. We’ve also ensured diversity in competition and dedicated races for both men and women, emphasising the empowerment and vital role of women in society.”

The championship has evolved beyond a sporting event, becoming a key platform for women’s empowerment, with dedicated women’s races in past and upcoming editions.

The championship has also partnered with leading national institutions, enriching its impact and expanding its community reach — including collaborations with The Ruler’s Court of Dubai and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. A special race was also organised to coincide with Expo 2020 Dubai, featuring routes that passed through the heart of the city and extended to the scenic area of Hatta.

Last year’s collaboration with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award resulted in one of the largest sports photography competitions, attracting wide participation from photographers who captured striking images that celebrated both the intensity of the races and the beauty of Dubai’s landscapes.

The upcoming edition promises many exciting new surprises in the coming months. These will engage both participants and spectators, as the championship continues to enjoy massive popularity and wide media coverage across television, social media platforms, and various digital outlets.

The championship is organised in collaboration with strategic partners including Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Sports Council, Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Sports Channel, UAE Cycling Federation, and Dubai Film.